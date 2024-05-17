Shark Tank's Namita Thapar reacts to trolls' ‘dress your age’ comments as she shares new pics from Cannes Film Festival

Namita shares comments by those who criticise her

In the photos, she posed outdoors near a fountain. Namita geo-tagged the location as Cannes, France. She wrote, "'You are old, 47, dress your age. You are just a nepo kid. You don’t deserve a seat on shark tank as you are always saying 'I am out'. Please don’t post your Cannes pictures, your IPO is coming up, you won’t be taken seriously as a business leader'."

Namita reacts to trolls' comments

She also added, "Who defines who we are & how we need to behave? The biggest gift in life is when …with age, with some white hair & with guidance from precious mentors, you discover your true authentic self & celebrate self-love. Yes, I will go all out in Cannes…yes, I will put up my pics on social media & oh yes, I will not be apologetic & defensive about who I am. Here’s to taking every stereotype ever created & squashing it with my 6 inch killer heels !!!"

Namita is attending Cannes Film Festival

On day 2 of the event, on Thursday, she attended the premiere of Chris Hemsworth-starrer Furiosa A Mad Max Saga. On Instagram, Namita had shared pictures in which she wore a ruffled, off-the-shoulder gown by Lebanese fashion designer Elio Abou Fayssal. "Cannes 2024," she captioned the post.

Indian celebs at Cannes Film Festival

Like every year, this time, many Indian celebrities are expected to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Apart from Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala will also mark their presence at the event. The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act). During the opening ceremony, Oscar winner Meryl Streep received the honorary Palme d'Or.