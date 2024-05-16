 Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar makes her Cannes debut: 'I pray I don't trip over my gown on red carpet' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar makes her Cannes debut: 'I pray I don't trip over my gown on red carpet'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 16, 2024 09:47 AM IST

Cannes 2024: Angel investor, entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar walked the red carpet on Cannes Film Festival day 2.

Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari and other Indian celebs will soon be seen walking the red carpet at Cannes 2024. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Deepti Sadhwani has already walked the red carpet. So has Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar. On day 2 of Cannes 2024, she attended the premiere of Chris Hemsworth-starrer Furiosa A Mad Max Saga. Also read | Cannes Film Festival: Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Indians set to dazzle this year

Cannes 2024: Namita Thapar walked the red carpet on day 2.
Cannes 2024: Namita Thapar walked the red carpet on day 2.

'I pray I don't trip over my gown on the red carpet'

On Wednesday, Namita shared a bunch of photos of herself as she made her Cannes debut wearing a mint green gown with leg slit and a long train created by Lebanese fashion designer Elio Abou Fayssal. The entrepreneur also spoke with Brut India before walking the Cannes red carpet.

When asked how does it feel to be at Cannes 2024, Namita said, "Wonderful! Look at the vibe, there is fashion, there is movies, there is music. It is just brilliant being here; enjoying it." About her dress, she said, “I love the colour because it is so different. It is a colour that I have never worn before. I just hope that I can manage this long train, but I am having fun... I pray I don't trip over it (her gown) on the red carpet.”

Indian celebs at Cannes 2024

Like every year, this time also many Indian stars are expected to slay at Cannes Film Festival 2024. While Sobhita Dhulipala and Kiara Adani will make their Cannes debut soon, Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai left Mumbai to attend the festival alongside daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Wednesday. Aditi Rao Hydari will also represent India at the festival. Actor Urvashi Rautela is also in Cannes for the prestigious festival.

 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / TV / Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar makes her Cannes debut: 'I pray I don't trip over my gown on red carpet'

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On