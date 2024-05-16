Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar makes her Cannes debut: 'I pray I don't trip over my gown on red carpet'

'I pray I don't trip over my gown on the red carpet'

On Wednesday, Namita shared a bunch of photos of herself as she made her Cannes debut wearing a mint green gown with leg slit and a long train created by Lebanese fashion designer Elio Abou Fayssal. The entrepreneur also spoke with Brut India before walking the Cannes red carpet.

When asked how does it feel to be at Cannes 2024, Namita said, "Wonderful! Look at the vibe, there is fashion, there is movies, there is music. It is just brilliant being here; enjoying it." About her dress, she said, “I love the colour because it is so different. It is a colour that I have never worn before. I just hope that I can manage this long train, but I am having fun... I pray I don't trip over it (her gown) on the red carpet.”

Indian celebs at Cannes 2024

Like every year, this time also many Indian stars are expected to slay at Cannes Film Festival 2024. While Sobhita Dhulipala and Kiara Adani will make their Cannes debut soon, Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai left Mumbai to attend the festival alongside daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Wednesday. Aditi Rao Hydari will also represent India at the festival. Actor Urvashi Rautela is also in Cannes for the prestigious festival.