Ranveer Allahbadia police probe LIVE: NHRC member asks YouTube to take down 'India's Got Latent' episode

Feb 11, 2025 8:25 AM IST

While reacting to the controversy around Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said she will raise the issue with the parliamentary standing committee on information technology.

“I will be raising the issue regarding the show called India’s Got Latent as a member in the standing committee of IT& Communication for the kind of vulgar , blasphemous content that is passed off as comedy. We need to set boundaries since these platforms influence young minds and they are passing off absolute rubbish as content. The language used by Ranveer Allahabadia which was also actively encouraged by others on that ‘comedy panel’ is unacceptable,” she said in a post on X.