Ranveer Allahbadia police probe LIVE: NHRC member asks YouTube to take down 'India's Got Latent' episode
Ranveer Allahbadia police probe live: Podcaster and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahabadia, popularly known as Beerbiceps, was in for huge uproar and backlash after his remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’ went viral and did not sit well with netizens. Not just internet users, but also politicians reacted to his remarks, demanding a call to control and take action against such statements which they deemed ‘abusive’ and inappropriate....Read More
Ranveer Allahbadia police probe | Key Points
- An FIR was filed in Assam against Ranveer Allahbadia , along with fellow judges on the panel of the show including YouTube Ashish Chanchlani, comedian Jaspreet Singh, content creator Apoorva Makhija (popularly known as the rebel kid), the show host Samay Raina and others too.
- Assam Chief Minister posted on X that the FIR was filed against them “for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion” on the show.
- ‘India’s Got Latent’ is a YouTube talent show hosted by comedian Samay Raina and watched by millions of people.
- Ranveer Allahbadia, popular for his podcast ‘The Ranveer Show’, acknowledged his mistake and issued an apology through his social media on Monday after a huge uproar over his remarks.
Ranveer Allahbadia police probe live: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader says 'will raise the issue with parliamentary panel'
While reacting to the controversy around Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said she will raise the issue with the parliamentary standing committee on information technology.
“I will be raising the issue regarding the show called India’s Got Latent as a member in the standing committee of IT& Communication for the kind of vulgar , blasphemous content that is passed off as comedy. We need to set boundaries since these platforms influence young minds and they are passing off absolute rubbish as content. The language used by Ranveer Allahabadia which was also actively encouraged by others on that ‘comedy panel’ is unacceptable,” she said in a post on X.
Ranveer Allahbadia police probe live: What did Devendra Fadnavis say on the controversy
Reacting to the controversy, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that an individual's freedom of speech ends when he/she “encroaches upon the freedom of others”. He also said that action should be taken if someone violates rules.
Ranveer Allahbadia police probe live: NHRC member asks YouTube's Head of Public Policy to take down the video
Member of human rights body NHRC Priyank Kanoongo has written to Mira Chatt, Head Public Policy, YouTube, directing “to take urgent action to remove the concerned episode/videos from YouTube. Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police. authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action. An Action Taken Report in this regard shall be furnished to the Commission within three (10) days from the date of issue of this letter.” (ANI)
Ranveer Allahbadia police probe live: These sections have been imposed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina
In a post on X, formerly twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Guwahati police has registered a "case vide Cyber PS case no 03/2025 under sections - 79/95/294/296 of BNS 2023 read witb Sec 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952 read with Section 4/6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986."
He said that the investigation is "currently underway".