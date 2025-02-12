Ranveer Allahbadia row escalates as police charge Samay Raina of ‘India’s Got Latent’, guests | Top updates

The Maharashtra Cyber Department on Tuesday reportedly registered an FIR against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina and other artistes for allegedly making obscene content and broadcasting it on ‘India’s Got Latent show’ on YouTube after it sparked a massive public outrage. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina on ‘India’s Got Latent show’ show.

The FIR in Mumbai comes a day after the Assam Police filed a case against Ranveer Allahbadia over his controversial remarks.

The cyber department is also issuing summonses to about 30 guests who have participated in the show from the first episode till now, news agency PTI reported, citing a police official.

The suo moto (on its own) FIR was lodged by the cyber cell after Ranveer Allahbadia's distasteful comments on the show triggered a storm, said the official.

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Latest updates

According to the police official, the Cyber Department has registered the case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sought the removal of all episodes – a total of 18 – of the comedy show. During its probe, the Cyber Department found that participants and others associated with the show, including guests, were seen using “vulgar and obscene” language in the programme, the PTI report added. Also Read | Indore: Lawyer files complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia over vulgar remarks

It has shortlisted such people, including judges of the show and guests, he said.

After Allahbadia's comments, multiple complaints were filed in Mumbai seeking action against him and other popular social media figures associated with the show, including Apoorva Mukhija and Samay Raina, over the alleged use of “abusive language”.

Content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Mukhija, along with Ranveer Allahbadia had featured in one of the episodes of Samay Raina's show. Also Read | 'India's lost talent': Food delivery app's ad takes a dig at Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

NCW summons influencers Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina and others

The National Commission for Women has also expressed strong concern over the derogatory comment made on ‘India's Got Latent’ and summoned them on February 17.

The commission has taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

"These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect. In light of this concern, under the instructions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a hearing has been scheduled to address the controversial remark made by the content creators on India's Got Latent," the NCW said in a statement.

The women's body has asked them to appear in person before the commission. The hearing will take place on February 17 at 12pm at the NCW office in New Delhi, the statement said.

YouTube blocks controversial episode; issue raised in Parliament

The Mumbai Police reached Ranveer Allahbadia's residence on Tuesday, while YouTube pulled down the episode of India's Got Latent and the issue being raised in Parliament.

Allahbadia tried to defuse the situation by issuing a video apology where he called his comment a “lapse in judgement” but the issue has refused to die down.

Raising the matter in Parliament during Zero Hour, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske called for a law to regulate social media. He said there was a need to enact a law to regulate social media platforms where influencers are posting "all kinds of nonsense" in the name of freedom of speech.

"The inappropriate things they said yesterday should be censored. There should be censorship on influencers' content, and today I also raised this issue in Parliament, suggesting that action should be taken against them.If such individuals continue to spread negativity, action should be taken against them," Mhaske told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)