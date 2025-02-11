'India's lost talent': Food delivery app's ad takes a dig at Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Amid controversy over podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on Samay Raina's internet show, a food delivery app has taken the opportunity to take a dig at the row surrounding the internet comedy show. Food delivery app Magicpin cleverly referenced the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy in an advertisement.(X/magicpin)

In a post on X, Magicpin shared a photo of thew road advertisement that read, "INDIA'S LOST TALENT. Comedy ki limit honi chahiye par discounts ki nahi."

A group of animated characters were pictured laughing at the bottom of the advertisement, resembling the judges on Samay Raina's popular and controversial show India's Got Latent.

"Can we get back the magic in comedy?," the caption of the post read, along with hashtags for standup comedy and India.

The post amused many users on social media who labelled the advertisement as "apda mein avsar". "Discount to definitely unlimited honi chhaiye (Discount should definitely be unlimited)," said one user.

Another said, "Discount ki koi limit nhi hogi ye toh comedy se bhi sahii hai (There will be no limit on discounts, this is even better than comedy)."

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on a recent episode of Samay Raina's roast comedy show India's Got Latent as a judge and a comment he made with a contestant has triggered controversy. A row erupted on social media after Allahbadia asked a contestant whether they would rather “watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once and put a stop to it”.

After massive backlash, he took to social media to issue an apology. “My comment was not just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wished to use my platform and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here to apologise. I personally had a lapse in judgement. It was not cool on my part,” he said in the video message.

