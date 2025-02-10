Ranveer Allahbadia's crass jokes taken from this YouTube show? Internet digs out video

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps is facing heat after his crude remarks and jokes on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent ignited a fiery debate on social media. The YouTuber has issued an apology for his crass comments and jokes after receiving massive backlash. Internet believes YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on India's Got Latent might be copied from other YouTube shows.

"I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry," he wrote in the caption for his apology video. The row erupted on social media after Allahbadia asked a contestant whether they would rather “watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once and put a stop to it”.

However, many on social media pointed out that the bizarre remark was not one that Allahbadia came up with and might be inspired by other YouTube shows that often use crass jokes and dark humour to create shock value and gain views.

Jokes copied from YouTube show?

The offensive question also featured in a video by a YouTube group called the OG Crew uploaded two weeks ago. The group features YouTubers who create entertaining videos, including challenges and vlogs.

In one such video titled 'Truth or Drink', one YouTuber Sammy Walsh asked Akila the same question. The concept of the show is based around asking uncomfortable questions that force the participants to drink instead of choosing an answer.

"Turns out even those disgusting words by Ranveer Allahbadia were stolen from somewhere else," said one X user sharing a clip from the video.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises

After uproar over his insensitive remarks on India's Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia shared a one-minute video apologising for his jokes. “My comment was not just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wished to use my platform and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here to apologise. I personally had a lapse in judgement. It was not cool on my part,” he said in the video message.

