Mumbai Cyber Cell books ‘India’s Got Latent', NCW summons Allahbadia, others

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Tuesday filed a case against YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent' after controversial remarks were made in an episode. Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

“A case has been filed against a total of 30 to 40 people. A case has been filed against all the people who were involved from the first episode of the show to episode 6. The process of sending notices to everyone has been started. Everyone will be called to record their statements,” ANI quoted Maharashtra Cyber Cell as saying.

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy LIVE updates

The Cyber Department has registered the case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sought the removal of all episodes -- a total 18 -- of the comedy show, PTI quoted an official.

During its probe, the Cyber Department found that participants and others associated with the show, including guests, were seen using "vulgar and obscene" language in the programme. It has shortlisted such people, including judges of the show and guests, he said.

The controversy erupted after remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who appeared on the show hosted by comedian Samay Raina, were deemed offensive and derogatory.

NCW summons Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned social media influencers Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and the show's producers.

“There comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect,” the NCW said in a statement.

The women's body has asked them to appear in person before the commission. The hearing will take place on February 17, 2025, at 12:00 noon at the NCW office in New Delhi, they said in the statement.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)