Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘sex with parents’ question on Samay Raina’s India's Got Latent was copied; here’s the original

Every time a new episode of Samay Raina’s talent show India's Got Latent drops on YouTube, headlines are made. May it be because of Rakhi Sawant having a fit and throwing a chair on stage or because of a comedian taking a dig at Deepika Padukone’s battle with depression. Currently the show is in the news thanks to inappropriate remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, who joined the judges panel for a bonus episode recently. But did you know that the ‘sex with parents’ question, which Ranveer is under fire for, was actually copied? Here's the origin story. Ranveer Allahbadia is currently under fire for his remarks on India's Got Latent

For those who didn’t get a chance to catch the bonus episode of India's Got Latent, which has now been taken down from YouTube, Ranveer asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?” Not just Ranveer but even Samay and his show received a lot of backlash for this particular question. This was followed by complaints being filed against Ranveer, Samay and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, who was also a judge on the episode. Well, this ‘joke’ was copied from OG Crew’s Truth or Drink, where host Sammy Walsh asked the same question.

Soon after this video went viral, several netizens shared their opinions in the comment section below. Are they less upset now that they know the question was copied and not a BeerBiceps original? Well, not so much. One social media user claimed, “Wat ever, if it is original or copied. Hello should have thought n had some brains before asking such questions,” whereas another pointed out, “He came with research thinking it’s like any other podcast but actually messed up bad !!” Another netizen who felt intensely about the incident wrote, “Jo hua galat hua. He should be jailed for atleast a few days/weeks and the show "India's Got Latent" should be given strict warning or ban for weeks/months.”

According to latest buzz, police reached te podcaster's house today. One day ago, Ranveer Allahbadia took to his official Instagram handle to apologise, and wrote, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry.” Do you think he will be forgiven any time soon?