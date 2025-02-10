Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India's Got Latent row: Himanta Biswa Sarma says Guwahati police filed FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina

ByHT News Desk
Feb 10, 2025 09:01 PM IST

National Commission for Women has urged the Centre to introduce strict regulations to curb the rise of obscene content on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Guwahati Police has registered cases against five YouTubers, including Ranveer Allahbadia, for allegedly promoting obscenity.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the influencers engaged in “sexually explicit and vulgar discussions” on 'India's Got Latent' show. (Screengrab)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the influencers engaged in “sexually explicit and vulgar discussions” on 'India's Got Latent' show. (Screengrab)

He said that the influencers engaged in “sexually explicit and vulgar discussions” on a show titled India's Got Latent.

Widespread outrage erupted on Monday over Ranveer Allahbadia’s offensive remark about parents and sex, prompting the YouTuber, who has nearly 16 million followers, to apologise, admitting that comedy is not his forte.

The comment was made on India's Got Latent, a YouTube reality show hosted by comedian Samay Raina, known for its often provocative content.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Today, @GuwahatiPol has registered an FIR against certain YouTubers and social influencers, namely Shri Ashish Chanchlani, Shri Jaspreet Singh, Shri Apoorva Makhija, Shri Ranveer Allahbadia, Shri Samay Raina, and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled 'India's Got Latent'.”

He said that the Guwahati Crime Branch has registered a case (Cyber PS case no. 03/2025) under Sections 79, 95, 294, and 296 of BNS 2023, along with Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000, Section 4/7 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and Section 4/6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

An investigation is currently underway, he added.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the Centre to introduce strict regulations to curb the rise of obscene content on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms and social media streaming sites.

In a letter to information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar called for immediate action, requesting stringent guidelines to prevent platforms from streaming or allowing users to upload inappropriate content.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On