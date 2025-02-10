India's Got Latent row: Himanta Biswa Sarma says Guwahati police filed FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Guwahati Police has registered cases against five YouTubers, including Ranveer Allahbadia, for allegedly promoting obscenity. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the influencers engaged in “sexually explicit and vulgar discussions” on 'India's Got Latent' show. (Screengrab)

He said that the influencers engaged in “sexually explicit and vulgar discussions” on a show titled India's Got Latent.

Widespread outrage erupted on Monday over Ranveer Allahbadia’s offensive remark about parents and sex, prompting the YouTuber, who has nearly 16 million followers, to apologise, admitting that comedy is not his forte.

The comment was made on India's Got Latent, a YouTube reality show hosted by comedian Samay Raina, known for its often provocative content.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Today, @GuwahatiPol has registered an FIR against certain YouTubers and social influencers, namely Shri Ashish Chanchlani, Shri Jaspreet Singh, Shri Apoorva Makhija, Shri Ranveer Allahbadia, Shri Samay Raina, and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled 'India's Got Latent'.”

He said that the Guwahati Crime Branch has registered a case (Cyber PS case no. 03/2025) under Sections 79, 95, 294, and 296 of BNS 2023, along with Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000, Section 4/7 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and Section 4/6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

An investigation is currently underway, he added.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the Centre to introduce strict regulations to curb the rise of obscene content on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms and social media streaming sites.

In a letter to information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar called for immediate action, requesting stringent guidelines to prevent platforms from streaming or allowing users to upload inappropriate content.