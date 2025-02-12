Who is Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid, India's Got Latent judge? Why did Mumbai Police summon her?

As the controversy over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks continues to grow, actions have been initiated against other creators who were present or participated in Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' on that day. One of them is YouTuber Apoorva Mukhija. Apoorva Mukhija, aka the rebel kid, is one of the influencers named in an FIR in Mumbai after Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on 'India's Got Latent' created huge uproar.(Instagram/the.rebel.kid)

Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, who has also drawn fire for her crass remarks on the roast show on Wednesday visited Khar Police station with her lawyer after the Mumbai Police called her to record her statement in the case.

Who is Apoorva Mukhija?

Social media content creator Apoorva Mukhija, widely recognised as Rebel Kid or Kaleshi Aurat, gained popularity through her Instagram reels and videos which went viral during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy News LIVE: Influencer Apoorva Mukhija records her statement Khar police station

The Rebel Kid's content, which often features candid commentary and strong language on topics such as modern relationships and entertainment, resonated with a younger audience, leading to a massive social media following for Mukhija.

After her popularity, she included fashion and travel vlogging in her content and began partnering with prominent international companies and creators.

Forbes named her among the Top 100 Digital Stars and she has collaborated with brands such as Nike, Amazon, Meta, and Maybelline.

Her Instagram and YouTube are backed with millions of followers. However, her popularity fails to save her from controversy, as she frequently faces criticism for her use of foul language.

Notably, Apoorva is not new to controversies as recently a video of her getting into an argument with the audience members at an event at Delhi Technological University (DTU).

As some hecklers shouted at her, she was then heard saying, "100 baar aur todungi aur tu idhar aaja teri haddiyan bhi todungi. Tu idhar udhar bhaag raha tha na chup chupke. Aaja.”

Ranveer Allahabadia remark row: Case filed against Apoorva Mukhija

A formal complaint has also been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission against Apoorva Mukhija following a series of alleged controversial and offensive remarks made on the show.

The complaint alleged that abusive language was used and demanded strict legal action against the accused.

Assam Police also registered a case of obscenity against Allahbadia, comic and show host Samay Rana, Apoorva Mukhija and others.

Mukhija, who appeared as a guest panellist alongside other prominent personalities, including Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and host Samay Raina on India's Got Latent, quickly garnered attention due to a series of inappropriate remarks, particularly one made by her involving a contestant’s mother.