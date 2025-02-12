YouTuber Elvish Yadav in trouble as case filed for ‘fake video’ of getting police escort in Rajasthan's Jaipur

A case has been registered against YouTuber Elvish Yadav for posting a misleading video which claimed that he was escorted by the Rajasthan Police for a music video shoot in Jaipur, a news agency PTI report said, citing officials. Elvish Yadav has previously been accused of providing snake venom in parties and is not new to such controversies. (File image)

Police dismissed Elvish Yadav's claims and clarified that no official security was provided to the content creator, adding that he has been booked for trying to damage the reputation of the Rajasthan Police.

Elvish Yadav uploaded a video on social media on Monday, where he is seen travelling in a car driven by the son of former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Krishnavardhan.

A police vehicle is then approaching the car from behind in the video, with Yadav claiming that police was escorting them. Krishnavardhan, during their conversation, says that the police vehicles would change as they passed through different areas of jurisdictions.

HT.com couldn't independently verify the veracity of the video.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, however, said that no such escort was provided to the YouTuber, noting that, "An FIR has been registered against him in the matter".

Additional Commissioner of Police Rameshwar Singh also stated that no escort was assigned to Yadav. He said that police security is only provided on the basis of established protocols.

Meanwhile, ACP Kunwar Rashtradeep said that the FIR against Elvish Yadav was registered at the cyber police station under the charges of allegedly sharing a "fake video" that tarnishes the reputation of the Rajasthan police.

Yadav had travelled to Jaipur on February 8 to shoot for a music video in Sambhar, during which he also filmed a vlog. The controversial video was part of this very vlog.

Additionally, the video also showed Yadav's car getting through a toll booth, followed by the police vehicle, without paying any fee.

Former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has however distanced himself and his son from the controversy, saying that neither of them had requested for a police escort. "Elvish Yadav has often visited me and as a politician, I meet many people. My government is not in power, so I do not know who arranged for a police vehicle or why it was there,” he said.

Pratap further said that the state government or Elvish Yadav should clarify as to what was happening with the police vehicles. "This issue is being stretched too much," he told reporters.

The matter is under further investigation, police said.

(with PTI inputs)