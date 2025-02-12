India's Got Latent row: Cyber Cell files cases against 30-40 people, all who appeared as guests from episode 1

Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Tuesday filed a case against India's Got Latent following the controversy over remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on the YouTube show, which sparked outrage across the internet. As many as 30-40 people have been booked, the Mahrashtra Cyber Cell said. Samay Raina with guests Badshan and Siddhant Chaturvedi on an episode of India's Got Latent.

"A case has been filed against a total of 30 to 40 people. A case has been filed against all the people who were involved from the first episode of the show to episode 6. The process of sending notices to everyone has been started. Everyone will be called to record their statements," as per Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

Screenwriter Varun Grover tweeted about the development. “Every comedian who appeared as a judge on it has been named in the FIR. They should be asked to guess their sentence and if it matches the sentence pronounced by the judge - they should be let go,” he wrote.

Allahbadia, known for his YouTube channel BeerBiceps stoked controversy with his offensive remarks during a recent episode of 'India's Got Latent'.

This triggered a massive outrage, leading to reactions from various industry bodies, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) who issued a strong condemnation terming Allahbadia's remarks as "abhorrent" and "disrespectful" to societal and family values.

A official statement by the AICWA read, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show India's Got Latent. Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the moral fabric of our society."

The association further demanded a complete ban on the show, alongside legal action against those responsible.

"We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia," AICWA stated.

Following the uproar, Allahbadia issued a public apology. In a a video shared on his X account, he acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate and insensitive.

He admitted that the remark was not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. Allahbadia also said that comedy was not his forte, expressing regret over his lapse in judgment.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Allahbadia further requested that the producers of 'India's Got Latent' remove the "insensitive sections" from the episode in which his comments were made.

"I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he concluded.

(With inputs from ANI)