From mocking Deepika Padukone to Arunachalis, 4 times India's Got Latent sparked controversy

Comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, has been generating buzz since its release, but for all the wrong reasons. The show has become a hotbed of controversy, sparking widespread outrage across social media platforms due to its provocative content, which has left many viewers offended and upset. Also read: Who is Samay Raina? What is India's Got Latent? India's Got Latent has become embroiled in a string of contentious issues.

Now, YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps is being slammed for jokes on the show. A row erupted on social media after he asked a contestant whether they would rather “watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once and put a stop to it”. Ranveer issued an apology for his comments.

When contestant mocked Deepika Padukone's depression

Last year in November, a contestant appeared to mock actor Deepika Padukone's battle with depression, which several social media users found insensitive. Referring to the birth of Deepika and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua, a contestant named Bunty Banerjee said, “Deepika Padukone also became a mother recently, right. Great, now she knows what depression really looks like”. The camera showed creator Samay and other panelists, including Raghu Ram and Tanmay Bhat laughing. The contestant then added, "I am not trying to insult breakup-wala depression...I am”. Several social media users criticised the joke for 'trivialising mental health'.

In trouble for remarks about dog meat

A contestant, Jessy Nabam, got into legal trouble after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against her for making controversial comments on the show. Jessy, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, made the remark when host Samay Raina asked her whether she had ever eaten dog meat. In response, she said that people from Arunachal Pradesh often consume dog meat, although she personally had not. She added, “I know this because my friends do, and sometimes they even eat their pets”. The incident sparked significant backlash, leading to the FIR being registered against her, claiming that her remarks were disrespectful and tarnished the image of the local community.

Costume cutting act backfires

Samay Raina's show faced backlash after contestant Priyanka Halder's performance in December last year. Priyanka participated as a model for her friend, who is a ‘costume cutter’, in an act featured on the show co-judged by comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and singer Tony Kakkar.

During their act, which lasted for over a minute, Priyanka stood in a red bodycon dress as her friend Adil Mohd transformed it into a cut-out one. It didn’t go down well with many viewers, who called it out. The criticism grew when it was revealed that she is married and has a 15-year-old son.

Uorfi Javed walked out of the show

Uorfi Javed walked out of the show last year. Later, she took to her Instagram Stories to talk about the situation. She shared that two contestants on the show abused her and debased her infront of everybody, prompting her to walk out. She wrote, “I think I missed the memo, nowadays people think it’s cool to abuse someone or just s**t shame someone for some views. I’m sorry but I’m not ok with anyone abusing me, s**t shaming me for my body counts (which they don’t know but they just assumed it must be high). All this for what? For 2 mins of fame? The guy who abused me wasn’t even joking, he got legit mad at me when I asked him why he was faking being handicapped! He just abused me on the stage infront of so many people”. She also added that the team of the show consoled her and she has nothing against Samay Raina.