Uorfi Javed breaks silence on walking out of Samay Raina's show, calls out contestants for debasing her

Uorfi Javed walked out of the show hosted by comedian Samay Raina called India's Got Latent. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Uorfi has now addressed the situation and shared that two contestants on the show abused her and debased her infront of everybody, prompting her to walk out. She also added that the team of the show consoled her and she has nothing against Samay Raina. (Also read: Uorfi Javed reacts to teen passing lewd remark in front of her family: 'Feel sad for his parents') Uorfi Javed said that she does not want to blame Samay Raina for the incident on India's Got Latent.

‘I’m not ok with anyone abusing me’

In a series of Instagram Stories, Uorfi addressed the controversy on the show and explained why she decided to leave the show midway. She began, “I think I missed the memo, nowadays people think it’s cool to abuse someone or just s**t shame someone for some views. I’m sorry but I’m not ok with anyone abusing me, s**t shaming me for my body counts (which they don’t know but they just assumed it must be high). All this for what? For 2 mins of fame? The guy who abused me wasn’t even joking, he got legit mad at me when I asked him why he was faking being handicapped! He just abused me on the stage infront of so many people."

Uorfi via Instagram Stories.

‘I was disgusted’

She continued, saying: “The next one was just trying to be cool, s**t shaming me comparing me to Mia Khalifa expressing his displeasure over my high body count. I was disgusted. I should’ve said something to these men but I didn’t cause the place I was at, everyone thought this was cool. No it’s not. It’s not cool.”

In another post, she wrote: “Also in no way I blame @maisamayhoon! He is a friend, I'm talking about the contestants! The entire team came and consoled me. Samay has nothing but nice to me since then.”

Uorfi's clarification via Instagram Stories.

Uorfi also clarified that she is not keen to do paid PR on these matters. “Everyone who thinks I did paid pr on this, I never said anything to any media portal. This was infront of a live audience, I've not paid anyone to write anything in favour of me or against anyone!”

Uorfi has appeared on the show previously for an episode. The other guests on the show include Poonam Pandey, Bharti Singh, and Avika Gor among others.

Uorfi had her own show Follow Kar Lo Yaar release on Prime Video earlier this year.