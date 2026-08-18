Over 200 Japanese bigwigs to land in UP for mega investment push

Uttar Pradesh has rolled out the red carpet for Japan as over 200 Japanese CEOs, business leaders and policymakers will arrive here for the ‘U.P.–Japan Investment Meet 2026’, a five-day blitz from August 19 to 23 aimed at turning Tokyo’s interest in India’s growth story into factories, technology and jobs in Uttar Pradesh.

Around ₹3,191 cr projects will break ground at YEIDA offering 10,000 plus potential jobs during the meet.

The delegation, led by Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, will be received in New Delhi on Tuesday by Union minister Piyush Goyal and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Over the next five days, they will visit Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Greater Noida and Varanasi for high-stakes G2B and B2B dialogues.

This is about converting dialogue into dollars, and commitments into factories. Japan’s trust in UP is a vote of confidence in our $1 trillion economy vision, said CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

The action kicks off on August 19 in Delhi with a CXO Roundtable attended by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The main summit shifts to Lucknow on August 21 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Big names on the table are JETRO, Escorts Kubota, Kubota Japan, Toshiba India, Motherson, Daikin, Sumitomo, Honda Trading, Panasonic, Spark Minda Toyo Denso.

The marquee moment will be a virtual Ground-Breaking Ceremony for projects by Escorts Kubota and Minda Corporation at YEIDA.

YEIDA: The New “Japanese City”

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority is fast becoming UP’s Japan hub.

Escorts Kubota: ₹2,025-crore plant in Sector-10 for tractors and construction equipment. 3,800 plus jobs expected.

Minda Corporation: Two projects in Sector-10 and 24 worth ₹1,166 crore for ignition systems, wiring harnesses and mechatronics. Around 6,440 jobs on the anvil.

Total of ₹3,191 crore investment, 10,000 plus potential jobs.

To anchor this ecosystem, UP has earmarked 500 acres for a dedicated “Japanese City” at YEIDA — a plug-and-play cluster for Japanese firms, suppliers and ancillaries with focus on tech transfer and supply-chain integration.

Beyond manufacturing, the meet will also scout deals in:

Green Energy: Renewables, clean tech, green hydrogen

Semiconductors & Electronics: Auto components, GCCs, data centres

Skills: Industry-academia tie-ups, technical training hubs

Tourism: Hospitality push along the Buddhist Circuit — Varanasi, Sarnath, Kushinagar

Agra will pitch smart civic infrastructure, while Galgotias University, Greater Noida will host talent and skilling sessions.

Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, finance minister Suresh Khanna, industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta, MoS Jaswant Singh Saini and IIDC Deepak Kumar will lead UP’s pitch, backed by senior officials from finance, industries and IT.