‘Not once’: IIT Delhi professor says he never witnessed caste discrimination in 22 years

An IIIT Delhi professor’s post about caste discrimination in the IIT and IIIT system has sparked a debate online. Pravesh Biyani, who studied at IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, shared his personal experience of more than two decades in the system. He said he had never witnessed a teacher discriminate against a student on the basis of caste. Pravesh Biyani discussed his 22 years of experience in education. (Representational image generated using AI)

Biyani shared the post on X, where he wrote about his experiences as both a student and a teacher. According to his official profile, he completed his BTech at IIT Bombay in 2002 and his PhD at IIT Delhi in 2012. He has been associated with IIIT Delhi since 2014 and is currently a professor in its ECE department.

Professor recalls IIT experience In his post, Biyani said that during his BTech, most students did not know the caste of their batchmates. He added that several of his close friends were from SC and ST communities, but caste did not feature in their conversations or academic decisions.

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“As a teacher, I don't ask a student's name before solving their doubt,” he wrote, adding that some of his classes have more than 300 students. He said that, in his experience, teachers treated students equally.

Biyani also criticised what he described as “manufactured grievance” about caste discrimination on social media, saying that such discrimination did not exist in his experience.

His comments come amid a wider debate over caste and discrimination in higher education. The discussion has also included the IIT Bombay controversy following student Sahil Wakode’s death.

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