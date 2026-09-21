‘A dream which took 80 years to be true’: Son takes 80-year-old father on first flight

For some people, travelling is about ticking destinations off a list. For one man, it became a way to fulfil a long-held wish for his 80-year-old father. A video capturing the father’s reaction at an airport has touched viewers online, with many praising the son for giving him an experience he had never had before. Man fulfils his 80-year-old father’s dream of taking a flight. (Instagram/@bhukkhad_musafir)

The video was shared by Instagram user bhukkhad_musafir with the caption, “A dream which took 80 years to be true.” In the clip, his father is seen walking through an airport before stopping to look at an aeroplane parked outside.

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He then moves closer to the window to get a better look at the aircraft. His expression shows his curiosity and amazement as he takes in the sight. Text over the video reads, “Papa’s first reaction after seeing an aeroplane.”

Watch the full video below: