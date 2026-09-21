Bengaluru CEO says Gemini helped after biker hit his car: ‘My lawyer now’

A Bengaluru CEO has shared how Gemini helped him after he was involved in a road-rage incident in the city. He said the AI tool helped him draft a strongly worded complaint and advised him to get a written acknowledgement from the police. The incident eventually ended with the biker apologising and paying for the damages, according to his account. CEO shares photo of car damaged in Bengaluru road rage incident. (X/@siddharth_iitm)

Recounting the incident on X, Bengaluru CEO Siddharth Dialani wrote, "I was a victim of road rage in Bangalore few days back. Gemini helped me write a strongly worded complaint to Koramangala police station & suggested me to get a written acknowledgement of the complaint. Police realised that I won't leave without the acknowledgement copy. They fed me a samosa (just like in movies) while they searched for rowdy biker who hit my car. Got him to write an apology letter and pay me for the damages. Gemini is my lawyer now!"

Bengaluru CEO recounts road rage incident Dialani further revealed, "This happened in between Sony Signal and Ejipura signal. A biker with his wife felt that my car brushed his bike. He got me to stop my car, kicked the side gate violently, got on his bike and rammed my car from behind. As this wasn't enough for him, he overtook and kept breaking to intimidate me. He wasn't aware that everything was being recorded by my dashcam."

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He said he submitted the footage and other evidence at the Koramangala police station. According to his account, the police took some time but were cooperative. They used the bike's number from the dashcam recording and found the biker's phone number from their database.

The biker was then called to the police station. Dialani said the man initially blamed him for hitting his bike first. However, after he showed him the photographs and mentioned the possibility of an FIR and criminal case, the biker realised the seriousness of the situation.

"The entire matter was resolved without any bribe! The Koramangala police was very professional and cooperative," he wrote.

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