Indian woman’s first Dubai trip leaves her more impressed by people than infrastructure: ‘I’m just amazed’

Dubai is often associated with towering skyscrapers, luxury malls and futuristic infrastructure, but an Indian woman visiting the city for the first time said it was the people, rather than the buildings, that left the biggest impression on her. An Indian woman visiting Dubai was fascinated by its people and lifestyle, saying they impressed her more than the infrastructure. (Instagram/shubhangi_zanan)

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Taking to Instagram, Shubhangi Zanan shared a video from Dubai Mall, where she spoke about how fascinated she was by the way people dressed, interacted and carried themselves. She said she and her husband had spent more than an hour simply observing people instead of sightseeing.

Woman shares first impression of Dubai “I think more than the infrastructure in Dubai, I'm amazed by the people in Dubai. I'm sitting in Dubai Mall, and the only thing that I can think of right now is, wow, kind of clothes women here are wearing, jewelry, shoes, bags, insane,” she said.

She added that although it was their first visit to Dubai, the couple found themselves paying more attention to everyday interactions around them.

“I mean, me and my husband, we're just sitting here, having our coffee. We have been sitting here for over an hour. We are tourists here, this is our first time. So ideally we should be doing sightseeing, but what we are doing is we are just observing the way people are conducting themselves, the way people are walking, the way people are talking with each other, the way these local people are greeting when they are meeting each other,” she said.

‘Such a difference in the way of living’ Describing the experience as strikingly different from what she was used to, Zanan said she could understand why Dubai attracts so much attention.

“It is absolutely crazy and I think I can understand why there is so much craze about Dubai. I know it's all bling and all, but I think it's way more than that,” she said.

She further added, “I have just come from home, like almost just 3 hours flight, right? And then there is just such a difference in the way of living, the way people carry themselves. It's just so different.”

While acknowledging factors such as salaries, taxation and purchasing power, she said those were “a different story”, adding, “but yeah, I mean, I'm just amazed.”

The video was shared with the caption: “More than the infra in Dubai, I am amazed by the people in Dubai. Dubai infrastructure = 10/10. Dubai people = 100000/10.”

Watch the clip here: