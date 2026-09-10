Indian woman reveals ₹1.5-2.5 lakh monthly salary in Dubai as tech support, internet reacts

An Indian woman working in Dubai recently revealed her salary, job details and experience of finding work in the UAE. In a street-style interview shared by Instagram page Emirates Loves India, she said she works in tech support and earns between AED 6,000 and AED 10,000 (around ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh) a month. The woman shared that she is from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, (Instagram/@emirateslovesindia)

The woman, who is from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, said she has been working in Dubai for nearly one-and-a-half years. She moved to Dubai at the age of 21 and said it took her around 3-4 months to find her first job.

The woman also shared that her company provides her with a visa and accommodation. When asked about the qualifications needed for her job, she said candidates with B.E. or B.Tech degrees in computer science engineering or information technology can apply.

When asked whether working in India or Dubai was better, she said Dubai gives her the opportunity to connect with people from different nationalities. "It's really good to work here too, even though you miss your homeland," she said.