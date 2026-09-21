Wave of Setbacks Leaves Trump Frustrated and Looking for Credit

WASHINGTON—President Trump wants a little gratitude. President Trump departing the White House on Friday for a fundraiser in Virginia. At a recent closed-door meeting in the Oval Office, the president expressed deep frustration to advisers that prominent figures in Washington hadn’t publicly thanked him for trying to overhaul the Kennedy Center, according to a senior administration official. Instead, Trump’s bid to affix his name onto the center’s facade and make sweeping changes to the cultural institution has been met with opposition from Democrats, patrons of the arts and the courts. On Tuesday, following his latest legal setback, the president threatened to block renovations at the performing-arts venue unless his name is put on the building. Twenty months into his second term, Trump isn’t getting his way—and he isn’t happy about it, according to advisers, administration officials and others close to the president. The president has objected in public and private to media coverage of his presidency for months. But his frustrations reached a fever pitch on Friday, when one of his closest aides, Natalie Harp, showed him clips of anchors on the cable network MS NOW criticizing his administration, according to people familiar with the matter. Hours later, Trump banned the network and two other news organizations from the White House. Behind the scenes, the president has told aides he doesn’t have enough political allies defending him on television and making the case for his second-term achievements, according to people familiar with the matter. White House spokesman Steven Cheung said Trump’s allies have “done an incredible job of getting the message out to voters.”

People holding hands during a rally Friday night in support of the Kennedy Center.

The president has been briefed on the headwinds facing Republicans in the midterms, and advisers have told him that the Iran war is a drag on his conservative base’s enthusiasm ahead of the election, though his team maintains they are cautiously optimistic about November. The president’s frustrations mounted in the past week as two key advisers were away: White House chief of staff Susie Wiles was in Florida, where on Wednesday she announced that she is cancer-free, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently left the White House. Trump’s decision to ban MS NOW, CNN and Politico from the White House caught many White House officials by surprise, according to people familiar with the matter. But the president’s aides moved quickly to implement their boss’s directive, barring the outlets’ reporters from entering the White House on Saturday. A White House official said senior staff were with the president when he made the decision to ban the outlets. One senior administration official reacted with exasperation to the decision, arguing that the move would do little to achieve the president’s goal of improving press coverage. The president has discussed banning news outlets from the White House before, according to people close to the White House. But aides have convinced him to take less aggressive measures, such as blocking reporters from the Oval Office or limiting their participation in the pool of reporters that covers the president when he conducts events in spaces that are too small for the entire press corps. Ari Fleischer, who was White House press secretary under President George W. Bush and has frequently defended Trump, wrote on social media of the decision to kick out news outlets: “Banning them from the WH is not the solution.” He argued that the move could make it easier for a Democratic president to take similar action against conservative-leaning news outlets.

MS NOW correspondent Akayla Gardner during a TV report from a street corner Saturday after being denied entry to the White House.