Patrick Clancy recalls heartbreaking moment he marked son Callan's 1st birthday in NYC, ‘I start crying my eyes out…’

Unable to stay in Duxbury, Patrick said he moved to New York City after his children’s death, seeking anonymity. He revealed that he marked Callan’s first birthday by lighting a candle at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City.

On Sunday night, September 20, Patrick spoke out for the first time since a mistrial was declared in the Lindsay Clancy case in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes.

Lindsay Clancy’s former husband, Patrick Clancy, has described how he marked his son Callan’s first birthday after his death. His ex-wife, a Massachusetts mother, faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson , 3; and Callan, 8 months.

“Five weeks after I moved to New York, on May 26th, I had to figure out how I'm gonna celebrate Callan's first birthday. And how do you celebrate your son's first birthday months after he's passed away? And so I go to St. Patrick's Cathedral. I light a candle, and I say, "I love you, buddy." And I walk out on Fifth Avenue and I start crying my eyes out. And nobody cared,” he recalled.

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Patrick revealed that he forgave Lindsay even though she did not specifically ask for forgiveness.

"I saw headlines that said, 'Killer mom and baby murderer monster, and none of them were accurate. I believe that it was her mental illness that caused that," he said. "I think when it comes to forgiveness, I also felt that if I didn't get there, I would be eaten up inside forever."

The Clancy children’s deaths Lindsay’s two older children, Cora and Dawson, were rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Her youngest child, Callan, spent several days in the hospital before succumbing to her injuries.

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Patrick revealed in the interview that he “really thought there was a chance that Callan would live.”

‘And I remember just thinking, "Just gimme one. Just gimme one kid, and I would raise him as best I could, and I would give him the best life I possibly could. I'd tell him about his brother and sister." And I was holding out hope for that. And then when I got to the hospital, I saw the doctor. I saw the look on her face, and-- and I knew that it-- it wasn't gonna be-- a good prognosis,” he said.

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial in Lindsay’s case after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.