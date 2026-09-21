Patrick Clancy recalls heartbreaking moment he marked son Callan's 1st birthday in NYC, ‘I start crying my eyes out…’
Lindsay Clancy’s former husband, Patrick Clancy, has described how he marked his son Callan’s first birthday after his death.
Lindsay Clancy’s former husband, Patrick Clancy, has described how he marked his son Callan’s first birthday after his death. His ex-wife, a Massachusetts mother, faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.
On Sunday night, September 20, Patrick spoke out for the first time since a mistrial was declared in the Lindsay Clancy case in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes.
Unable to stay in Duxbury, Patrick said he moved to New York City after his children’s death, seeking anonymity. He revealed that he marked Callan’s first birthday by lighting a candle at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City.
Deep Dive
“Five weeks after I moved to New York, on May 26th, I had to figure out how I'm gonna celebrate Callan's first birthday. And how do you celebrate your son's first birthday months after he's passed away? And so I go to St. Patrick's Cathedral. I light a candle, and I say, "I love you, buddy." And I walk out on Fifth Avenue and I start crying my eyes out. And nobody cared,” he recalled.
Also Read | Patrick Clancy describes having ‘panic attack’ after testifying at Lindsay Clancy's trial: ‘They put me in an ambulance’
Patrick revealed that he forgave Lindsay even though she did not specifically ask for forgiveness.
"I saw headlines that said, 'Killer mom and baby murderer monster, and none of them were accurate. I believe that it was her mental illness that caused that," he said. "I think when it comes to forgiveness, I also felt that if I didn't get there, I would be eaten up inside forever."
The Clancy children’s deaths
Lindsay’s two older children, Cora and Dawson, were rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Her youngest child, Callan, spent several days in the hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
Also Read | Lindsay Clancy neck injury: What is ‘crushed thyroid’? Does it affect speech? Expert explains
Patrick revealed in the interview that he “really thought there was a chance that Callan would live.”
‘And I remember just thinking, "Just gimme one. Just gimme one kid, and I would raise him as best I could, and I would give him the best life I possibly could. I'd tell him about his brother and sister." And I was holding out hope for that. And then when I got to the hospital, I saw the doctor. I saw the look on her face, and-- and I knew that it-- it wasn't gonna be-- a good prognosis,” he said.
Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial in Lindsay’s case after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More