Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal responds to fan saying Ashish Chanchlani's spoof was demeaning: 'Use bhi ghar chalana hai'

Anupam Mittal, Shark Tank India judge and founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, has responded to a person who asked him about YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani's spoof Sasta Shark Tank. In Ashish's video, Kunal Chabria played Uttapam Misal (Anupam's character). He was introduced as 'India's No 1 simp', 'serial killer looks', 'four time divorcee'. The video also called him the owner of 'divorce.com'. (Also Read | Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover reacts to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani's spoof Sasta Shark Tank: 'What acting')

Now taking to his Instagram account, Anupam had shared a post dedicating it to his mother-in-law Kumar Sharan. A person asked Anupam in the comments section, "Sir, don't you think the way Ashish has portrayed you in his Sasta Shark Tank is very wrong! Like is it okay to do character assassination of someone in the name of comedy? I really don't know what's your take on this but I felt very bad when I watched that video!"

Anupam replied, "…ignore, use bhi apna ghar chalana hai (He also has to run his house) (winking face emoji). Anyway, besides me, nobody can assassinate my character. Woh privilege mein apne paas hi rakhta hoon (Only I have that privilege).

Another person shared Anupam's reply on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Favourite persona after this reply. Respect into (100 sticker)." Anupam reposted it on his Instagram Stories and added, "Just be you."

Earlier reacting to the spoof shared by Ashish on his Instagram account, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover had written, "Hilarious! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau (Cheap and long-lasting)."

On Shark Tank India, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television, budding entrepreneurs presented their business ideas to a ‘sharks’ panel consisting of successful entrepreneurs. They were willing to invest their money, time, and expertise to help the company reach the next level. The business reality show ended recently.

Apart from Anupam, Ashneer (BharatPe co-founder), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR cosmetics co-founder and CEO), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart co-founder and CEO), and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh were also part of the show.

