Comedian Varun Grover's brutal but hilarious takedown of Ranveer Allahbadia invites roaring reactions. Watch

Varun’s witty take on the controversy

Varun included the ongoing controversy in his recent set. The clip of the same was posted by him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Video recording nahi karni hai (please don’t record) because that is how the comedy world works right? It is a new material. There is a whole process. Hum likhte hain... 3-4 mahina naya content likhte hain fir woh 1 ghante ka show banta hai. Fir woh show ke saath hum tour karte hain all over India (We write new content to make a set, and then go on tour all over the country). Once the tour is almost over, then we record it, and put it on YouTube and then go to jail,” Varun said.

Varun's clever quip about the controversy was met with thunderous applause, as the audience erupted into laughter and cheers.

He added, “There is a process to things. You are not supposed to meddle with the process.... So, please don’t record. Main nahi chahta ke mein aake phone ki 6MB video se jail jaun. Kum se kum apne high-quality video se jaun. Mujhe bhi thodhi izzat mile (I don’t want to go to jail because of a video shot on the phone, I want to go because of high-quality content which I post on my channel),” he added.

Varun then quipped that he won't be able to deny his presence. “I can’t say ‘Yeh main thodhi hun, yeh Samay Raina hai’,” he joked.

More from his set

Varun noted that there were people who used to discourage him from giving his comedy a political angle. “People used to ask me to be neutral, saying that my show might get banned.... Jo bol rahe the unke bandh ho gaye (People who used to say this, their shows have shut down instead),” he shared.

At one point, he even joked about Ranveer’s onscreen persona BeerBiceps, saying “Iska show phele bandh hona chaiye tha because of the name, and look at the content after that (His show should have been stopped for his name itself). It sounds like a pornstar from Gurgaon,” he joked.

About the row

Samay Raina’s show India's Got Latent has been receiving hate due to a remark from guest Ranveer in the most recent episode. Ranveer, also known as BeerBiceps, made an inappropriate comment to a contestant, asking, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?"

The comments sparked widespread outrage, leading to a formal complaint against Ranveer, Samay, comedian Apoorva Mukhija, and the show's organisers. In a recent performance in Canada's Edmonton, his first since the controversy erupted earlier this month, Samay poked fun at all that has happened. A fan called Shubham Dutta posted his experience from the show and quoted Samay as saying, "'Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main samay hoon (Maybe my time is bad right now, but remember, my friends—I am time itself)'."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court slammed the show and Ranveer, but gave temporary relief from more FIRs being filed against him.