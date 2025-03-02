Shekhar Suman condemns Ranveer Allahbadia amid India's Latent row: 'Inn logon ko desh nikala de dena chahiye'

Shekhar Sumar slams

During an interview with Instant Bollywood, Shekhar spoke about the ongoing controversy around India's Got Latent.

Shekhar said, “Iss tarah ka zamaana jahan maa-baap ko leke iss tarah ki gandi baatein ki jaa rahi hain, inn logon ko toh desh nikala de dena chahiye. Inko toh desh mein wapis nahi rehna chahiye. Aise log jo iss tarah ki badtameeze kar rahe hain roast ke naam pe, aur YouTube mein ye freedom of speech ke naam pe ki hamein bolne ki azaadi hain (In a time when such obscene remarks are being made about parents, these individuals should be exiled from the country. They should not be allowed to return. They are crossing their limits in the name of a roast, and misusing freedom of speech)”.

The Heeramandi actor added, “Bolne ki azaadi ka ye thodi matlab hain ki aap usey gaaliyon se bhar de ya aisi gandagi bhar de jisko sunn ke poora desh bimaar ho jaye. Sarkar ke taraf se main darkhast karunga ki aise logon ka show hamesha ke liye band kar dena chahiye aur inhe kahin door, Rangoon bhej dena chahiye (Those who engage in such disrespect under the guise of roasts, claiming freedom of speech on platforms like YouTube, misuse this freedom by filling it with abuses or filth that sickens the entire nation. I urge the government to permanently ban such shows and send these individuals far away).”

About the stir

India's Got Latent, a show created and hosted by Samay, has been receiving flak due to a remark from guest Ranveer in the most recent episode. Ranveer, also known as BeerBiceps, asked an inappropriate comment to a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?" The question sparked widespread outrage, leading to a formal complaint against Ranveer, Samay, comedian Apoorva Mukhija, and the show's organisers.

Later, Ranveer apologised for his controversial remarks. “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry,” Ranveer posted on X, he added, “My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you have asked if this is how I want to use my platform. Obviously this is not how I wish to use it,” he said.

Last week, Ranveer made his first public appearance at the Maharashtra Cyber headquarters since the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy erupted. The 31-year-old YouTuber claimed that he did not receive any payment for his appearance and explained that YouTubers often collaborate and feature on each other’s shows. During his statement before the investigating officer, he admitted his mistake.