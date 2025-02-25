Maharashtra Cyber questions Apoorva Mukhija aka ‘Rebel Kid’ over ‘India’s Got Latent’ row

The Maharashtra Cyber recorded the statement of content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as ‘The Rebel Kid’, on Tuesday in connection with the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy, news agency PTI reported, citing an official. Apoorva Makhija, who is named in the obscenity case filed by Maharashtra Cyber, appeared before officials on Tuesday for questioning.(Instagram)

Both Maharashtra Cyber and Mumbai police are investigating YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over his controversial remarks on Samay Raina’s YouTube show, in which Mukhija is also involved.

The show drew scrutiny after Ranveer Allahbadia made obscene remarks about parents and sex, leading to widespread backlash.

Apoorva Mukhija, who is named in the obscenity case filed by Maharashtra Cyber, appeared before officials for questioning. She is also accused of making an objectionable comment during the show and had earlier appeared before the Mumbai police.

‘India’s Got Latent’ became controversial following Allahbadia’s appearance on the platform.

Ranveer Allahbadia questioned

Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, both present during the controversial India's Got Latent episode, appeared separately at the Maharashtra Cyber headquarters in Navi Mumbai on Monday to record their statements.

An official said the two YouTubers were summoned by Maharashtra Cyber and visited the agency's headquarters in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, to provide their statements.

The agency has also summoned actor Rakhi Sawant for questioning on February 27, as she had appeared as a guest on the show, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the official added that the Maharashtra Cyber has yet to record the statement of comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who hosted India’s Got Latent. Separately, the Assam police are also investigating an obscenity case against Allahbadia and others.

According to Maharashtra Cyber Inspector General Yashasvi Yadav, quoted by ANI, a total of 42 people, including artists, producers, and influencers, have been summoned in connection with the case. Statements from key figures such as Devesh Dixit and Raghu Ram have already been recorded.

On February 18, the Supreme Court condemned Allahbadia's remarks while granting him interim bail. The top court, while providing relief, strongly criticised his comments, calling them "dirty and perverted."

The court also ordered a halt on filing any new FIRs against Allahbadia but directed him to submit his passport and not leave the country without prior approval. Additionally, he has been asked to refrain from posting content for a while.

Following the controversy, host Samay Raina has removed episodes of India’s Got Latent from his platform.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)