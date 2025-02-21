Rakhi Sawant reacts to being summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell over India's Got Latent row: ‘Maine galiyan nahi di’

Actor and TV personality Rakhi Sawant has opened up about being summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in India’s Got Latent row. A paparazzo video posted a video of the actor talking about it, stating that the same energy should be put into jailing rapists. (Also Read: Rakhi Sawant confirms her third wedding with Pakistani actor Dodi Khan: ‘We love each other’) Rakhi Sawant opened up about being summoned in the India's Got Latent controversy.(PTI)

Rakhi Sawant’s response to being summoned

In the video, Rakhi wonders why she was summoned when she only gave an interview and did not abuse anyone. She says, “Mujhe summon bhejne ka matlab nahi hai doston. Aap mereko video call kariye, main aapke sare sawalon ka jawab dene ke liye tayaar hoon. Maine ek artist hoon, mujhe paise deke interview le liye bulaya gaya tha. Aur maine interview diya hain, aur maine to kisiko galiyan bhi nahi di. To mereko summon bhejneka matlab nahi hai. (What is the logic behind sending me summons? You video call me; I’ll answer every question. I am an artist who was paid to be present for an interview. I didn’t even cuss at anyone).”

Rakhi also stated that rape cases in the country should be solved first because many women are waiting for justice. She said, “First, solve the rape cases that have been pending for years. Main toh bhikaran hoon, mere paas ek rupaya bhi nahi hain ki aapko de saku. (I am a beggar who doesn’t have money to give you) I stay in Dubai and have no work at all. There’s no use calling me. Every day women get raped, have some empathy for them and their parents. Punish their criminals first. Please, I request everyone. Humne to koi gunaah nahi kiya, hum to white collar hain. (I am white collar and have done no crime).”

What happened

According to PTI, officials said that Maharashtra Cyber is probing the case tied to the YouTube show India’s Got Latent and summoned Rakhi to record her statement next Friday. An official said she had been asked to appear before Maharashtra Cyber officials on February 27 to record her statement. She was a guest on one of the episodes of India’s Got Latent, where Ranveer Allahbadia made his remark about parents and sex, triggering a nationwide storm.

Maharashtra Cyber has already summoned more than 50 persons, including comedians, content creators and social media influencers, who participated in Samay Raina’s YouTube show. They registered a case against Ranveer and others for his alleged objectionable remarks on the show. The official said that Ranveer and Ashish Chanchalani are summoned to record his statement on February 24 (Monday).

On Tuesday, the Gauhati High Court granted interim bail to Ashish while hearing his anticipatory bail petition and asked him to appear before the investigating officer within 10 days. On February 18, the Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to Ranveer over his comments, calling them “vulgar” and saying he had a “dirty mind” that put society to shame.