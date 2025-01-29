Rakhi Sawant confirms her third wedding with Pakistani actor Dodi Khan: 'We love each other'

Rakhi Sawant reveals she'll marry Dodi Khan

Rakhi said, "He is my love. We love each other. He is from Pakistan. I am from India, so we will have a love marriage." She also criticised her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani accusing him of spreading false information about her. “Adil is jealous of my marriage so he wants bad publicity, wrong publicity from my name and I really don’t want to give any publicity to that idiot."

Rakhi talks about Dodi in new post

Rakhi also shared a post on Instagram questioning people's interest in her wedding. She said in Hindi, "I want to tell something to all. Everybody is very worried about my wedding. I can marry whenever I want, whether in India, Pakistan, China, Bhutan, America, London, or Canada. Live and let live. What are you doing?"

Rakhi asks why Selena Gomez has been crying

Rakhi then spoke about singer Selena Gomez crying recently. The singer broke down after US President Donald Trump took the decision to deport illegal immigrants from their country. However, Rakhi spoke about Selena crying in a completely different context. Rakhi said, "Why are you crying so much after coming to know about my wedding?"

The actor continued, "She is crying so much as if I've stolen her groom. Selena, what's wrong with you? Are you ok? Dodi isn't your boyfriend, right? Selena Gomez, why are you crying? I didn't steal you boyfriend or xyz. Dodi is a good actor, big actor from Pakistan. So Selena Gomez don't cry." Along with her video, she also added a photo of Selena crying.

About Rakhi's previous weddings

Rakhi was previously married to Adil Khan Durrani. However, the two parted ways in 2023 after she levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. Rakhi had also accused him of domestic violence, mishandling funds and torturing her. Adil was then picked up from Rakhi’s residence and arrested on February 7, 2023. He was released after spending five months in jail.

Before that, Rakhi was married to Ritesh Singh. They tied the knot in 2019 and divorced in 2022.