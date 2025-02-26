‘Ranveer Allahbadia reply nahi kar raha’: Reveals Tanmay Bhat; reacts to BeerBiceps and Samay Raina’s viral meme

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known amongst fans as his social media handle name BeerBiceps, has been keeping a low profile since the last few weeks. It all started when he found himself neck-deep in controversy after his appearance on a bonus episode of Samay Raina’s talent show India’s Got Latent. Not only was he trolled but also had complaints filed against him for his ‘sex with parents’ question to a contestant. BeerBiceps was finally granted relief last week by the Supreme Court, but was asked not to post anything on his channel for a while. Well, fellow YouTuber and comedian Tanmay Bhat has now revealed that Ranveer stopped replying to him. Tanmay Bhat reacts to a meme of Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina

Tanmay recently uploaded a video titled MEMES GOT LATENT on his YouTube channel where he and his panel reacted to viral memes. He was joined by Rohan Joshi, Kaustubh Agarwal, Piyush Sharma, Kushagra Srivastava and Ravi Gupta. Soon after the video began, Tanmay read out a comment from a viewer. Inspired by Ranveer’s infamous question, this comment read, “Tanmay would you rather continue doing reaction episodes or bring Ranveer once and end it?” This left everyone in splits, before Tanmay revealed, “Actually just 2 weeks before this whole thing happened I texted Ranveer saying ‘sun naa, aake fitness meme pe react karte hain’. Reply nahi kar raha aaj kal, pata nahi kya chal raha hai.”

Tanmay went on to talk about an audience member’s viral video, who claims to have watched the live episode of India’s Got Latent, revealing how Ranveer hugged the contestant after asking the ‘sex with parents’ question. Well, that was not all. The first meme that Tanmay and his buddies reacted to was made from a clip of Ranveer and Samay’s India’s Got Latent episode, ending with a police siren similar to BeerBiceps enthusiastic whoop. The reaction was bouts of laughter from Tanmay and his fellow comedians.

Currently the internet is divided into two teams— those who want Ranveer to be banned and those who think this controversy is being stretched and he should be forgiven. Which team are you on?