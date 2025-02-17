Ranveer Allahbadia hugged contestant after sex with parents question on Samay Raina’s show, apologised 4 times; watch

Does YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps deserve the trolling that he’s undergoing for his remarks on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent? Or is this incident getting stretched out unnecessarily like a rubber band, stealing focus from other more important topics that our country should be focusing on? These are two teams that the internet is currently divided into. As we wait for a conclusion to the whole controversy, an audience member who caught the live show of this particular episode has now spilled the beans on what actually happened after Ranveer, Samay’s co-judge on the panel, asked the ‘sex with parents’ question. Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina’s show

In a video shared on his own social media handle, which later went viral on the internet, the audience member revealed, “I was present in that episode aur mujhe pata hai kya hua. I was in audience. That kid came, bak***di hui, Ranveer said that joke. After saying that joke, Ranveer, like usne 3-4 baar bola rahega ‘sorry aapko bura toh nahi laga’. I know a ‘sorry’ doesn’t fix everything, but still he was like assuring that the kid was comfortable. Uske baad bhi thodi der woh bachha thodi baatein waatein kari. And then Samay ne bhi usko bola ki ‘are you okay with…’. Uske baad, yeh sab hone ke baad, that kid also won the show.”

The audience member went on to share, “Usko tabhi bhi yahi bola, ki like when he won toh sab aise celebrate karne gaye and Ranveer uske paas gaya and usko hug kiya ‘bhai you okay? You look good. Sorry if you felt aisa woh joke ke liye’. Samay ne bhi bola ‘you killed it bhai, crazy’ and all. Toh bas yahi bol raha hun, ki yaar bin baat ka hate nahi failao yaar.” Well, soon after this video was shared on Instagram, many netizens came out in Ranveer’s support. One fan shared, “People spreading hate need to know this so bad 😭,” whereas another internet user opined, “Thank you for this. The hate is so unnecessary.”

A day ago, Ranveer once again apologised on social media calling his remark ‘insensitive and disrespectful’. But when he revealed that death threats are pouring on the internet for him and his family, fans were shocked. In your opinion, haven’t things gone too far?