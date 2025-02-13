When Priyanka Chopra Jonas schooled Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps about the importance of family; watch

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who also goes by his handle name BeerBiceps, has been in the news lately because of his recent appearance on Samay Raina’s show India's Got Latent. Ranveer joined the judges’ panel of the talent show for a bonus episode along with fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija and comedian Jaspreet Singh. But little did Ranveer know that the inappropriate remarks he made would land him in so much trouble. One particular segment that irked a lot of individuals was when he asked a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?” Well, amid the ongoing controversy, an old video of Ranveer and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is going viral. Priyanka Chopra on The Ranveer Show 2 years ago

Two years ago in 2022, global icon and OG Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined Ranveer Allahbadia on The Ranveer Show. During the episode, the actor spoke about self confidence, entrepreneurship and success. But the particular clip that is going viral on social media right now features Priyanka schooling Ranveer about the importance of family. In the video, Ranveer asks PeeCee, “Do you still go for family functions and all that? Can you? Because of the same fame angle.” When a confused looking Priyanka asks what he means, the YouTuber replies, “You’ve reached like this (spreads out his arms) level of fame, I can’t imagine you…”

Before Ranveer could finish his explanation, Priyanka asked, “So? You’re saying I’m not going to dance on the baraat of my brother’s wedding?” When Ranveer said ‘maybe’, PeeCee shut him down by replying, “Maybe nahi bhai! Of course. My cousins, my brothers… Family is most important to me. My fame is a byproduct of my job, it does not define me. My fame is not my job. It’s very clear to me. I’m not famous for a living, I work for a living and fame comes with it. So, it's not something I can control. That’s something that’s thrust upon me.”

Interestingly, Priyanka along with her singer husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was in India last week for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya. As promised, Priyanka danced her heart out in his baraat as well as his Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies.