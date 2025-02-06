Priyanka Chopra dances to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, twins with Malti at brother Siddharth’s mehendi in new pics & videos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the OG Desi Girl, is back in India for a very special occasion. Her brother Siddharth Chopra is getting married to the love of his life, actor Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7. Even though the global icon has been busy enjoying the pre-wedding festivities of her ‘bhai ki shaadi’, Priyanka has been sharing glimpses of all the fun on her official social media handle much to the delight of her fans. May it be pictures of her looking stunning in yellow for his Haldi function or snaps from the Maata Ki Chowki. Well, PeeCee has now shared sneak peeks from another pre-wedding festivity. Malti Marie and Priyanka Chopra enjoying Siddharth’s mehendi

In her latest post, Priyanka shared a photo dump featuring unseen pictures and videos from Siddharth and Neelam’s Mehendi ceremony, which took place last night. For the occasion, PeeCee opted for a floral corset lehenga set designed by Rahul Mishra, paired with a Pink Gold Diamond Necklace by Bulgari. She turned heads as she arrived looking ravishing with her father-in-law Kevin Jonas and mother-in-law Denise Jonas. Well, in her newly dropped pictures, it has been revealed that Priyanka was twinning and totally winning with her darling daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas! The mother-daughter duo look absolutely stunning.

The photo dump begins with a candid snap of Priyanka and Siddharth showering Malti with love. It is beyond adorable! This is followed by snaps of Priyanka flaunting her mehendi. In a clip, the sister of the groom is seen dancing to the title track of her 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Priyanka is joined by her cousins Mannara Chopra aka Barbie Handa and Mitali Handa. According to our sources, Parineeti Chopra is expected to be a part of the groom’s squad along with her husband Raghav Chadha tomorrow. Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas, on the other hand, arrived in India today to join the fun.

Well, we can’t wait to see what PeeCee and her mini-me Malti wear tomorrow for Siddharth’s big day!