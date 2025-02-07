Priyanka Chopra dances her heart out at brother Siddharth’s sangeet; Jiju Nick Jonas performs live on Maan Meri Jaan

Global icon and the OG Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in India, busy on behena duty as her brother Siddharth Chopra gears up to climb the ghodi. On February 7 today, Siddharth will tie the nuptial knot with actor Neelam Upadhyaya in a grand wedding. Ahead of their big day, the family got together last night for the couple’s Sangeet ceremony, which ended up as an unforgettable evening with Priyanka burning the dance floor while her husband and American singer Nick Jonas gave a live performance. But let’s start with the cutest moment, when PeeCee couldn’t control her laughter as the paparazzi greeted Nick by calling him ‘jiju’ when they arrived together in style. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy former's brother Siddharth’s sangeet

Much to the delight of fans, a lot of inside videos from Siddharth and Neelam’s Sangeet ceremony have now surfaced on social media. Like any other Indian wedding, this one was also Bollyfied with a playlist which had all the chartbuster hits from Hindi cinema. But Priyanka Chopra took it to a whole other level with her graceful dance moves and thumkas. She gave a tantalising performance on her iconic track Darling from 7 Khoon Maaf (2011) before joining her soon-to-be bhabhi Neelam for a group dance on Shahid Kapoor’s song Gustakh Dil Tere Liye from Dil Maange More (2004). They also grooved to Balle Balle from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s film Bride and Prejudice (2004).

Another highlight of the evening was when Priyanka, her brother aka the groom and their entire family got together on the dance floor. After a team huddle, they spread out on the stage before welcoming Nick Jonas to the spotlight. Holding a mic in his hand, Nick Jiju performed his 2023 hit song Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) live for the audience as the Chopras danced to his melodious tunes.

Seeing Priyanka and Nick, along with their entire family, look so happy will fill your heart with love! Well, we are now eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of Siddharth and Neelam’s wedding tonight. Apart from Priyanka, her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra will also join the baraat along with her husband Raghav Chadha. It's going to be one star-studded evening!