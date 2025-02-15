10 years before Ranveer Allahbadia’s sex with parents comment on Samay Raina’s show, Kanan Gill asked the same question

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, is currently the hottest topic in our country. This is solely because of the inappropriate remarks he made during his appearance on Samay Raina’s popular talent show India’s Got Latent last month. After a contestant’s act, Ranveer left audiences, the judges’ panel and the entire internet speechless when he asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?” As we have already reported, this question was copied from an episode of OG Crew’s Truth or Drink. But did you know Ranveer isn’t the first Indian to ask this question? Kanan Gill asked the 'sex with parents' question before Ranveer Allahbadia

Yes, you read that right. 10 years ago, back in 2015, Indian comedian and actor Kanan Gill read the exact same question out from his phone. But who did he ask this question to? Well, it was during an interview with Bollywood actor turned filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani and his co-star Lauren Gottlieb, who were on a promotional spree for their black comedy film Welcome 2 Karachi (2015). Kanan asked them the controversial question after stating, “This is really fu***d up.” Lauren’s instant reaction to the first part of the question was ‘sounds horrible’.

Well, Kanan’s old clip has now resurfaced on the internet, and netizens have tons to say. One social media user claimed, “Well 2015 us were more chill than 2025 us,” whereas a netizen opined, “Audience were not so vanilla back then.” Another comment read, “See that’s what I feel… they are blowing things out of proportion… @ranveerallahbadia has already apologised… the episodes from that show has been deleted- what more is required? This one thing shouldn’t be weighed against all the good work Ranveer or @beerbiceps has done over so many years. I have been ignoring and avoiding that show because I don’t like such content and people should also choose what they want to do.”

What are your thoughts about the ongoing controversy?