When Ranveer Allahbadia recommended Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent to Ajay Devgn, called it ‘hyper offensive humour’

Ranveer Allahbadia aka YouTuber BeerBiceps was finally granted interim relief by the Supreme Court, after being criticised for his remarks on Samay Raina’s talent show India’s Got Latent. Earlier this month, when Ranveer joined Samay on the judges’ panel, he asked a contestant an unnecessary question about ‘sex with parents’, which took social media by storm. Ever since then, many clips from Ranveer’s old podcasts with celebrities have been resurfacing on the internet. Today, we came across a segment where Ranveer recommended Samay’s show to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, during the promotions of their film Singham Again (2024). When BeerBiceps spoke about Samay Raina's India's Got Latent to Ajay Devgn

This episode of The Ranveer Show was shared by the YouTuber on his channel around 3 months ago. During the same, they revisited a scene from Rohit and Ajay’s film Golmaal 3 (2010) where a stammering Shreyas Talpade shares a phone number. After watching it, the filmmaker shared that if he would have made the film today, he would have been heavily trolled. Hearing this, Ranveer claimed that this sort of humour should be brought back. The YouTuber stated, “At some point I think yeh so called offensive humour lautega and then boys like us will be happy.”

Ranveer pointed out how people in America get more offended whereas the people of our country are comparatively ‘chilled’. BeerBiceps went on to ask, “Aap India’s Got Latent dekhte ho? Ek naya show hai YouTube par. My friend is Samay Raina. I highly recommend, y'all check it out. Wahan bohot offensive humour daala hai. Hyper offensive. Gaaliyaan, direct offence etc and every person in the country is watching that show, including adults. Chup chup ke. You can end up watching it alone because you can't see it with family. But it's created a, it's probably the story of Youtube in 2024. One show.”

Ranveer further claimed that Samay Raina’s fans range from age 7 to 70. Meanwhile, Rohit revealed that he likes the comedian’s style of speaking. What are your thoughts on dark comedy?