From Kartik Aaryan to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 celebs Ranveer Allahbadia should have hesitated with before India’s Got Latent

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has been in the news all week thanks to his controversial ‘sex with parents’ question on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. The podcaster got into trouble after he asked a contestant on the talent show: ‘Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?’ Well, today the Supreme Court condemned Ranveer’s remark, claiming that there is ‘dirt in his mind’. But he was also granted interim protection from arrest. The SC has further restrained BeerBiceps, and his co-judges on the show, from airing any content until further orders. Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were two of the many celebs who had fun chats with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast

Some fans believe that Ranveer’s remark was unexpected and unnecessary, but this topic is being stretched for way too long. Meanwhile, other netizens are convinced that he should be banned. Well, we don’t know which side you are on, but today let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit 5 times that Ranveer Allahbadia should have hesitated on his podcast:

Chat with Kartik Aaryan about steroids:

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan opened up about his crazy transformation in Chandu Champion (2024) on an episode of The Ranveer Show. Kartik shared that he did not use steroids because he knew it would be dangerous. But the actor was left speechless when Ranveer started explaining how steroids could also impact male genitalia, referring to it as ‘nu**’. Ranveer stated, “It’s true! Steroids se, if you don’t take the right guidance and precautions, nu** ki band! (Making a gesture) Yeh ho jaata, life ke liye.”

Greeting Bhumi Pednekar:

Another time that Ranveer left a celebrity speechless was when he invited actor Bhumi Pednekar to his show. When she asked him ‘how are you’, Ranveer said he’s good and asked her the same. But when Bhumi replied ‘Main bhi badiya hun’, Ranveer smiled broadly and asked, “Kyun badiya ho?” Bhumi then shared, “Life is good.” But she was taken aback once again when Ranveer asked, “Aap yeh kyun keh rahe ho?” When she replied, the host once again asked ‘why’. She ultimately had nothing left to say and just responded, “I don’t know.”

Laughing at Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh’s viral meme:

When entrepreneur and shark Vineeta Singh graced The Ranveer Show, she opened up about dealing with online trolls. Vineeta shared, “I remember, first season mein there was this mega trend that I look like Raju ki Mummy in 3 Idiots.” She was sharing how mean the trolls can get on social media, but Ranveer’s reaction was unexpected. He laughed loudly and said, “Wow!”

Unintentionally roasting Ajay Devgn:

One of the biggest ‘bro should have hesitated’ moments that occurred on Ranveer’s show was when he gave Ajay Devgn a test. He began by asking Ajay to name three animals. The actor picked a tiger, a horse and a dog. Ranveer then shared, “So I don't know how true this is but they say that the first one is what you like to show yourself as to the world, which is a tiger. The second one is how the world perceives you. And the third one is what you are actually on the inside.” This soon became a meme! But the next time Ajay came to Ranveer’s show with filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the host clarified, “Main aapko kutta nahi bol raha tha sir.”

Creepy gesture during chat with Janhvi Kapoor:

When Janhvi Kapoor came on Ranveer’s show, the host started by asking her, “Bachhe chahiye?” The actor replied, “I have like weirdly maternal instincts. Anyone I see, I just like want to feed them and like pamper them.” This was a sweet answer, but things got pretty weird when Ranveer responded by reaching out with his hand and saying, “I want my food.” Bro, please no!