Tanmay Bhat claps back at fan calling him out for 'not taking a stand' for Samay Raina: 'I am comedy’s patient zero'

Tanmay Bhat has broken his silence on the controversy regarding his fellow comic Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. Tanmay has often been referred to as a mentor figure to Samay. The latter faced court cases and brickbats after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate joke on his show last month. Tanmay Bhat responded to a fan asking about his response to the India's Got Latent row.

Tanmay Bhat reacts to India's Got Latent row

Tanmay releases reaction videos to memes on his YouTube channel every week. In one of the most recent videos, a fan asked Tanmay as to why he was not 'taking a stand' for Samay and Ranveer amid the controversy. Tanmay responded, “How come these people are not taking a stand for everything that’s happening?" His fellow AIB alum Rohan Joshi was also present on the panel. He added, “We are literally here doing our job. What more stand do you need?" Comedian Kaustubh referred to Tanmay as Samay's supposed mentor and joked, “Aapko bol rahe hain. Aap the uske (Samay) godfather… (They are asking you as you were his godfather).”

Another panellist, Piyush Sharma, added, “They are expecting ki Tanmay bolega ki ‘Bete se pehle baap ke through jaana hoga (you have to go through the father to mess with the son)’,” a reference to a line from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Tanmay referred to his own controversies, the ones he faced after the infamous AIB Roast of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in 2015. The comedian said, “Whenever someone in your family falls sick with a rare illness, you remember an uncle who had the same condition seven years ago and call him to ask about it. I am comedy’s patient zero.”

India's Got Latent controversy

India's Got Latent is a show created by Samay Raina that streams on his YouTube channel. The show sees contestants showcase their talent while a panel of 'judges' marks them. The judges include comedians, content creators, and actors. In a recent episode, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia asked a fan to choose between 'watching their parents have sex or joining them', which created a furore. Multiple FIRs were filed against Ranveer and Samay for alleged obscenity. Samay eventually deleted all episodes of the show from YouTube.