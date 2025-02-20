Emotional Samay Raina addressed India's Got Latent row on live show, thanked audience for paying lawyer's fees, says fan

Ever since his show India's Got Latent came under fire for comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina has largely been silent on the issue. Barring a single tweet where he promised to help authorities, the comic has not commented. But recently, while on stage, Samay let loose a little, making jokes about the controversy and even thanking the audience for 'paying' his legal fees by buying tickets. (Also read: Samay Raina touches Farah Khan's feet in leaked clip from unreleased India's Got Latent episode. Watch) Comedian Samay Raina performed in Canada recently.(Instagram/Samay Raina)

Samay Raina is in Canada as part of his live comedy tour, Samay Raina Unfiltered. He recently performed in Edmonton to a packed auditorium of 700 fans as part of the tour. This was his first performance since the India's Got Latent row. A fan named Shubham Dutta, who was in attendance, shared his experience and some of the jokes Raina made there in a Facebook post. However, by Wednesday, the post had been deleted, but not before several other pages on social media had reshared it.

Samay Raina gets teary-eyed

In his post, Dutta praised Samay Raina for coming out and performing despite the controversy. "For the first time, I saw a 25-year-old guy, weighed down by immense mental pressure, dark circles under his eyes, a sunken face, and unkempt hair, walk onto the stage in a dust-covered black hoodie. His first words into the mic? 'Thanks for paying my lawyer's fees'," Dutta stated, quoting Raina.

Dutta even wrote that Samay had tears in his eyes before he began his set. "For the first time, I saw about seven hundred so-called 'degenerate' generation of today cheering for him, while he stood there, tears in his eyes, just before starting his set,'' Dutta wrote in his post.

Samay Raina jokes about Ranveer Allahbadia

Samay made some jokes about the controversy during his set, the Facebook post stated. "Iss show pe bahut mauka ayega, jahan aapko lag sakta hai ki main bahot funny kuch bol sakta hoon, par tab Beerbiceps ko yaad kar lena bhai ( In this show there will be many opportunities where you will feel that I could say something very funny, but remember BeerBiceps during such times),” Raina said at one point of time.

Dutta wrote further, "A man who, despite being in a dangerously turbulent phase of his life, still managed to make everyone laugh for two hours ended the show with these words: 'Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main samay hoon (Maybe my time is bad right now, but remember, my friends—I am time itself)'."

The India's Got Latent Row

Samay Raina has created and hosts India's Got Latent, a web talent show. On the most recent episode, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia was one of the guests, and he made a joke about 'watching your parents have sex or joining them'. The comment received widespread criticism, and several FIRs were filed against the two as well as other panelists. The Supreme Court has rapped the show, and Allahbadia in an ongoing hearing against charges of obscenity against the show.