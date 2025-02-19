Samay Raina touches Farah Khan's feet in leaked clip from unreleased India's Got Latent episode. Watch

Samay Raina recently deleted all episodes of his show India’s Got Latent from YouTube following the controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark on the show. Now, a clip from an unreleased episode has surfaced online, featuring Farah Khan, and fans think the episode would have been “lit.” Samay Raina touches Farah Khan's feet in unreleased episode of India's Got Latent.

India's Got Latent unreleased episode

On Wednesday, an Instagram user shared a video clip from the unreleased episode of India’s Got Latent. In the clip, Samay was seen asking the audience to cheer for the guest panel, which included Tanmay Bhat, Indian rapper Krsna, Uorfi Javed, and Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan. The stand-up comedian was also seen touching Farah’s feet as she stepped onto the stage. Farah stopped him and jokingly gestured as if to slap him.

Another aspect that caught attention was Krsna and Uorfi appearing on the same panel. For the unversed, last year, Krsna released his track Shut Up, in which he gave a shoutout to Uorfi. Reacting to it, Uorfi wrote on Instagram, “I’m confused, like chest out which way, but either way, this is so cool.” Fans reacted to the resurfaced clip, with one commenting, “This would have been lit.” Another wrote, “Damn. Post this on the dark web, please.” A third added, “Yeh collab sapna hi reh gaya.” Expressing regret over not being able to see the episode due to the controversy, another fan wrote, “Kya fayda bro ab (What’s the use now, brother? 😢).”

Farah Khan’s viral clip

Recently, Farah Khan also left the internet in splits after a clip from one of her vlogs went viral on social media. In the video, Farah was seen asking her BFF Sania Mirza’s son, Izhaan, for a kiss in exchange for his football. She jokingly said, “Come on, do a Udit Ji on me,” leaving Sania and fans in stitches. Impressed by her humour, Reddit users were seen demanding that she have her own comedy show.

India’s Got Latent controversy

During his appearance on India’s Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, “Would you rather see your parents have sex or do it with them once and leave it forever?” His remark sparked massive backlash online, leading to multiple FIRs against him, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and the show’s organisers.

The Supreme Court of India criticised Ranveer’s remark, stating that the podcaster had something “very dirty” in his mind, which he “vomited” on the show. The court has now directed Ranveer Allahbadia to submit his passport, refrain from leaving the country without prior permission, and has also restrained him from airing any further YouTube shows.