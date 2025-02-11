YouTube takes down Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial India’s Got Latent episode

Video off YouTube

The video went viral on Monday, with people calling out Ranveer for his insensitive remarks on parents. After the remarks, several complaints and an FIR were filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva, and the show’s makers.

As per Indian Express, the controversial segment was first edited out after Ranveer apologised for his remark on social media. In his apology video, he had also requested the show’s makers to take it down.

Now, it has come to light that YouTube has now removed the entire episode. Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, confirmed the removal and wrote on X, “The ‘India Has Latent’ episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders.”

What led to the stir

Ranveer recently appeared on India's Got Latent. During his appearance on a members-only episode of Samay’s show, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

The comment didn’t land well among several social media users, who labelled it as “vulgar”. The episode also featured content creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija on the judging panel.

FIR was filed against Ranveer for his comments. On Monday, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that freedom of expression had its limits. Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also issued a press release calling for a strict action against the two creators, and demanded an ‘immediate ban’ on the show.

Following the severe backlash, Ranveer shared a public apology on his social media. However, that has not stopped the criticism coming his way.