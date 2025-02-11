Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

YouTube takes down Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial India’s Got Latent episode

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Feb 11, 2025 01:26 PM IST

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has found himself in soup for his inappropriate comments in an episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

Following a barrage of criticism, the contentious episode of India's Got Latent, featuring Samay Raina, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani, among others, has been taken down from YouTube. The episode, initially exclusive to members on the platform, is now inaccessible in India. Also read: ‘A blot on our society’: Sunil Pal wants at least 10 years in prison for Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia

Following the remarks, an FIR was filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva, and the show’s makers.
Following the remarks, an FIR was filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva, and the show’s makers.

Video off YouTube

The video went viral on Monday, with people calling out Ranveer for his insensitive remarks on parents. After the remarks, several complaints and an FIR were filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva, and the show’s makers.

As per Indian Express, the controversial segment was first edited out after Ranveer apologised for his remark on social media. In his apology video, he had also requested the show’s makers to take it down.

Now, it has come to light that YouTube has now removed the entire episode. Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, confirmed the removal and wrote on X, “The ‘India Has Latent’ episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders.”

What led to the stir

Ranveer recently appeared on India's Got Latent. During his appearance on a members-only episode of Samay’s show, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

The comment didn’t land well among several social media users, who labelled it as “vulgar”. The episode also featured content creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija on the judging panel.

FIR was filed against Ranveer for his comments. On Monday, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that freedom of expression had its limits. Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also issued a press release calling for a strict action against the two creators, and demanded an ‘immediate ban’ on the show.

Following the severe backlash, Ranveer shared a public apology on his social media. However, that has not stopped the criticism coming his way.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On