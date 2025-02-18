B Praak now says Ranveer Allahbadia should be forgiven after slamming his ‘pathetic thinking’: ‘We shouldn’t drag it'

Ranveer Allahbadia received backlash for his comments on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. Many celebrities slammed the YouTuber, including singer B Praak, who even cancelled his appearance on Ranveer’s podcast. Now, the singer has said that Ranveer should be forgiven if he truly regrets his actions. B Praak says Ranveer Allahbadia should be forgiven after slamming him for his remarks.

Ranveer should be forgiven

Talking to Viral Bhayani, B Praak said, "Baat bhut badi thi aur galat baat thi. Par mereko yeh hai ki kisi ki family ko personally hurt nahi hona chahiye. Par agar koi banda dil se uss cheez ke liye maafi maangta hai, usko pachtava hai uss cheez ka, toh humein uss cheez ko zayada drag nahi karna chahiye aur unhe maaf kardena chahiye (The matter was very serious and indeed wrong. But I believe that no one’s family should be personally hurt. However, if someone genuinely apologizes for their actions and truly regrets what they did, we shouldn’t drag the issue further and should forgive them)."

He further urged people to create good content and added, "But I did express what I felt was wrong. This was my personal thought process, and we didn’t say anything bad to anyone. You can see for yourself that if we create good content, people will appreciate it. Everything is based on your words. So every person should make good content, good movies, and good songs."

When B Praak slammed Ranveer

The singer criticized the YouTuber for his 'pathetic thinking' and said, "I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on Beer Biceps, and we canceled that. Why? Because we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he used on Samay Raina's show."

He further stated that this is not a part of Indian culture and questioned the stories people are telling about their parents and what exactly they are sharing about them. He emphasized that such content cannot be considered comedy and criticized the act of abusing people and teaching others to use abusive language, expressing his confusion and disappointment with the current generation.

India's Got Latent row

Ranveer faced backlash for his remark about parents and sex during his appearance on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. Multiple FIRs were filed against him, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, and the makers of the show after the episode went viral on social media. Samay later deleted all the episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube, and Ranveer revealed he received death threats despite apologizing for his remarks.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court slammed podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia for making objectionable remarks on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show, saying he should be ashamed and "such behavior" should be condemned. "The words you have chosen—parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. The entire society will feel ashamed. The perverted mind. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen have gone to. We have a judicial system, bound by the rule of law. If there are threats, the law will take its course," the court said.