Gaurav Taneja defends Ranveer Allahbadia's amid India's Got Latent controversy: ‘Why aren’t you getting Sundar Pichai?’

Gaurav reacts to the row

Gaurav expressed his views in a video shared on Instagram. He also shared that he is happy to see people unite and raise their voices against Ranveer. However, he feels that now he is being targeted.

Gaurav said, “When this BeerBiceps controversy first started, I thought the youth of this country is still sensible, all of them are not stupid. I believed that when it comes to their tradition and culture, they will fight, which is absolutely right. A lot of wrong things were said on that show, and this shouldn’t have happened. But what is happening now?”

The content creator also wondered if everyone involved in the show was being summoned. He said, “I am saying that go and find Sundar Pichai now. When you put up videos on YouTube with filthy language, doesn’t the algorithm get to know? Why aren’t you getting Sundar Pichai? Because you can’t. They can only get the guy who is weak. They can harass him. Insane!” he said, and added, “Now everyone can see clearly what is happening. This is not the democracy we voted for.”

He also added that one’s punishment should be decided in proportion to their crime. He said that the law is not about right vs wrong but about who can harass whom, and that is happening in this case now.

About the stir

The controversy began after Ranveer made remarks on India's Got Latent in a now-deleted episode featuring Samay Raina and other panelists. For the uninitiated, Ranveer appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid and others. During the episode, he grilled a contestant with a question that attracted the internet’s censure. “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” he asked.

Following the backlash, Samay deleted all related videos, and Ranveer stated that he and his family had received death threats. Now, Ranveer has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber to appear before it on February 24.