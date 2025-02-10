Beast Life co-founder calls out Anupam Mittal's comments against Gaurav Taneja on Shark Tank India

YouTuber Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja recently appeared on Shark Tank India Season 4 to pitch his fitness and wellness brand, BeastLife with co-founder Raj Gupta. The sharks were not impressed with the pitch and they were rejected by all of them. Now Raj Gupta has reacted to the harsh comments of Anupam Mittal on the show, sharing that he personally thinks that they should avoid devaluing all the hard work of someone who is appearing on the show just to go viral. (Also read: ‘Maza ata’: Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja admits what would have happened if Ashneer Grover was still on Shark Tank India) Gaurav Taneja and Raj Gupta recently appeared on Shark Tank to pitch Beast Life.

What Raj said about Shark Tank

During the conversation with Ayushman Pandita on his YouTube channel, Raj said: “Whatever Anupam said on the show, that Gaurav is a great influencer but a terrible entrepreneur. Ye bada galat mujhe laga yaar. Personally mereko bura laga. Because woh banda mere saath 2-2 baje tak baith ke kaam kiya. You can't say it to someone like him jo ki itni mehnat kar raha ho, itni dedicated ho. Usko aap terrible entrepreneur bol do woh muje galat laga (I felt it was an incorrect statement. I felt bad. I have seen him work for hours. He works so hard and you cannot say that to him).”

‘Ap usko aise beizzat kardo woh galat hain’

He went on to add, “Woh cheezein shayad nahi honi chahiye thi. Aap itna kisi ko harsh mat bolo… Shark Tank pe jo ata hai woh apni jaan laga deta hain kaam karne mein. Ap usko aise beizzat kardo woh galat hain (That should not have happened. You cannot be so harsh to someone who comes to the show after giving so much of his life to something).” Raj added that the sharks know that if they say some things they will go viral, and that is exactly what it means.

During the pitch, Gaurav and his business partner Raj Gupta sought ₹1 crore in exchange for a 1% equity stake in the startup, which focuses on easily digestible protein supplements. Anupam Mittal did not seem pleased with the pitch, and told him: “You are a good influencer, but you can’t outsource entrepreneurship.”

Earlier Gaurav had taken to his YouTube channel to clear the air around his sales figures, that he does not earn ₹1 crore in one hour. It is an amount that represents the revenue and not the profit.