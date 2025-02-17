India's Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahabadia summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell to appear on Feb 24

Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber ​​to appear before it on February 24, news agency ANI reported. Ranveer Allahbadia

The agency is investigating the case registered against Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents and sex on stand-up comic Samay Raina’s web show "India’s Got Latent".

The agency has also denied Samay Raina’s request to record his statement in the controversy virtually via videoconferencing.

The stand-up comic had made the request, saying that he is currently in the United States and won’t be able to return to India until next month.

The Maharashtra cyber cell, however, denied Raina’s request and directed him to record his statement in person by February 18.

Getting death threats: Ranveer Allahbadia



On Saturday, Ranveer Allahbadia apologised for his controversial remark again but said he is scared as he and his family are receiving death threats.

He also said that he and his team are cooperating with the police and all other authorities.

"I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry.

"I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India," he wrote.

Allahbadia's statement came after the teams of the Mumbai and Assam Police went to his residence in Mumbai, only to find it locked. Officials also said that his phone was switched off when they tried to reach him.