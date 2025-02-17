Maharashtra Cyber Cell declines Samay Raina's plea to record statement virtually

Comedian Samay Raina’s request to record his statement in the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy case virtually via videoconferencing has been denied by Maharashtra’s cyber cell, reported news agency ANI. The stand-up comic had made the request saying that he is currently in the United States and won’t be able to return to India before a month on March 17 due to commitments. Comedian Samay Raina is reportedly in the US currently (File)(Instagram/Samay Raina)

However, the Maharashtra cyber cell denied Samay Raina’s request and directed him to record his statement in person by Tuesday, February 18.

NCW issues new hearing date

Samay Raina and content creator Apoorva Mukhija, aka the rebel kid, were asked to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday via video conferencing. Comedian Jaspreet Singh and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani were also asked to appear before NCW. The women panel’s summons were issued on February 11 in the wake of a case filed by the Maharashtra Police over the controversial remark made by podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. He, however, has not responded to these summons yet.

After none of the accused appeared for the hearing, the NCW has issued new hearing dates, reported ANI. While Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and producer of the show Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra have been summoned on March 6, Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Balraj Ghai have been summoned on March 11.

Comedian Samay Raina, content creator Apoorva Mukhija and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia are facing multiple cases in Mumbai and Assam over Allahbadia’s remarks during Raina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’. Cases against the other two panelists -- Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani have also been filed along with producers of the show.

Following the huge outrage over Allahbadia’s comments during the show, the row has escalated into a legal battle. Allahbadia has approached the Supreme Court to seek the consolidation of multiple FIRs against him. He will be represented by ex Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud’s son, Abhinav Chandrachud.

Allahbadia has also issued public apology for his comments twice through his social media, while also recently revealing that he is receiving death threats and he is scared. He also said that people have invaded his mother’s clinic masquerading as patients. However, he has full faith in India’s judicial system.

So far, Apoorva Mukhija is the only one among the accused panelists to have recorded her statement with Mumbai police at the Khar police station.