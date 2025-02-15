Ranveer Allahbadia says he’s getting death threats, promises he ‘won’t run away’ after police couldn't trace him

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia shared a new message on Instagram after Mumbai police couldn’t trace him as his phone was switched off. Amid the India’s Got Latent row, the podcaster revealed that he had been getting death threats and that he is cooperating with the police. (Also Read: Raghu Ram does not regret being on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent; only rues jokes ‘that caused such hurt’) Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia’s new note

Ranveer Allahbadia has shared a new message on Instagram: “My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry.”

He also added that he’s ‘not running away’ writing, “I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients. I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India.”

Mumbai police search for Ranveer

Earlier on Saturday, PTI reported that Mumbai police cannot trace Ranveer as his phone remains switched off. An official said on Saturday that they have given comedian Samay Raina until March 10 to appear before them in a probe into the former's controversial remarks on his YouTube show

Ranveer's crass remarks about parents and sex on Samay's now-deleted YouTube show India's Got Latent have sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons. The official said the Khar police have been unable to contact Ranveer, popular on YouTube for his BeerBiceps channel, as his phone is switched off.

He said Samay's lawyer met senior police officials seeking more time, citing that his client was in the US. On the lawyer's request, the police have given him time till March 10 to appear before them to record a statement.

Ranveer had earlier requested the Khar police to record his statement at his residence, but his request was turned down. Police on Friday went to his flat in the Versova area but found it locked.

The Mumbai police have recorded the statements of eight persons, including Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchalani and Ranveer's manager, based on a complaint filed by a BJP functionary. However, the city police have not registered any FIR in this connection.

The Maharashtra Cyber has summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with a case registered by it in this connection. They include those who participated in the show. On Thursday, actor and film personality Raghu Ram recorded his statement with the agency. He was on the judges panel of Samay's show.