Raghu Ram calls his India's Got Latent appearance ‘cathartic’, compares it to AIB Roast: ‘There were no restrictions’

Raghu says

A video featuring Raghu along with his brother Rajiv Lakshman discussing comedian Samay Raina and his show India’s Got Latent has emerged online. In the clip, they are talking about the show on YouTube channel GPlus.

Raghu revealed that he has been on the infamous AIB Roast as well as India’s Got Latent despite not being a comedian.

He said, “The Latent experience was quite cathartic for me. This is a big word so let me you why. After many years, I felt like I opened up. The environment was so unrestrained, there were no restrictions and you can have fun without any fear because there, no one takes you seriously. Like they say ‘jaisa des, vaisa bhes’ (When in Rome, do as the Romans do).”

Raghu shared that the teacher recognised him when he recently visited a school for his son’s admission.

“She told me ‘I loved you in Latent’ and I was like ‘why did you watch it?' It was a good experience and I guess many people would have gotten offended. Even at the AIB Roast, everyone was insulting each other but no one was taking it seriously. If you find a place where no one takes each other seriously, you have a freedom there,” he said.

India’s Got Latent in trouble

Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, has been generating buzz since its release. Now, YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps is being slammed for jokes on the show. A row erupted on social media after he asked a contestant whether they would rather “watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join them once and put a stop to it”. Ranveer issued an apology for his comments.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department filed an FIR against Allahbadia, Raina, and other artists for allegedly creating obscene content on the show, following widespread public outrage.

According to the police official, the Cyber Department has registered the case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sought the removal of all episodes – a total of 18 – of the comedy show. During its probe, the Cyber Department found that participants and others associated with the show, including guests, were seen using “vulgar and obscene” language in the programme.

Meanwhile, Samay also deleted all the episodes of his show from his YouTube channel, which had garnered millions of views. Through his social media channels, Samay said that the recent events have been a bit too much for him to handle while ensuring that he will cooperate with investigative agencies.