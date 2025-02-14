Ranveer Allahbadia row: Pankaj Tripathi questions sensibility, says lack of censorship doesn’t mean one can say anything

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has expressed his view on the recent row involving Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. Speaking with Screen, Pankaj questioned sensibility when people become famous. He said that an absence of censorship doesn’t mean a person "can say anything in the name of entertainment". (Also Read | Urvashi Rautela cancels podcast appearance with Ranveer Allahbadia following India's Got Latent row) Pankaj Tripathi spoke about the row over Ranveer Allahbadia's objectionable remark.

Pankaj Tripathi on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Pankaj Tripathi said, “The thing with the internet is that a lot of people become popular faces all of a sudden. They find name and fame, but where is the sensibility? Do they have the required intelligence, in terms of literary knowledge, social behaviour, etc?… Just because there is no clear censorship, it doesn’t mean you can say anything in the name of entertainment. See, it is okay to have fun saying nonsense, but it is not okay to have pride in uttering nonsense.”

Pankaj Tripathi says compares incident with ‘viral illness’

He also said, “Don’t give so much importance to all this. Anyone can get viral, but just like a viral illness, it will be there for a few days, and then… we move on. The why and how of success determines a lot of things. Of course, I am not arguing about who is right or wrong… but, if you have the power of the word, and people are influenced by what you are saying, then it is important you shoulder that responsibility with a lot of care.”

Ranveer Allahbadia row

Recently, a case was registered against Ranveer Allahbadia and others over a YouTube show, India’s Got Latent. He triggered a massive uproar with his objectionable remarks on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina’s web show.

Pankaj's projects

Fans saw Pankaj last in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2. It also starred Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

He will be next seen in Metro In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.