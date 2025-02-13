Urvashi Rautela cancels podcast appearance with Ranveer Allahbadia following India's Got Latent row

Infact, she has also cancelled her scheduled appearance on Ranveer's podcast, which was set to take place in the coming days.

Urvashi reacts

As reported by News18, Urvashi was initially scheduled to appear as a guest on Ranveer's popular podcast, a platform that has recently become a hotspot for celebrities to promote their upcoming films.

However, in light of the intense backlash Ranveer has faced following his contentious comment about incest on India's Got Latent, Urvashi has decided to cancel her podcast appearance.

It is also believed that she has also unfollowed him on Instagram. However, Urvashi is yet to issue an official statement on her stance. Urvashi recently featured alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj, which proved to be a success at the box office.

What happened

Ranveer, aka Beerbiceps, made a comment revolving around sex and parents in lieu of a joke in one of the episodes of India’s Got Latent that featured Ashish Chanchlani, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and others. He asked, “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?" The comments did not go down well with viewers as well as social media users. They have been receiving backlash since then.

The Aftermath

After receiving flak for the joke, Ranveer issued an apology for his remarks and called it a ‘lack of judgment’ on his part. “I don't want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better,” he said in a video he posted. Samay also broke the silence on the controversy and stated that he has deleted all India’s Got Latent episodes from YouTube. “My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly,” he wrote.

According to PTI, the Mumbai police recorded statements from seven persons, including Ashish, on Thursday. ANI reported that the Assam Police has issued fresh summons to Ashish, Ranveer, Apoorva, Jaspreet Singh and others based on a complaint that they are promoting obscenity. A senior Assam Police official confirmed that a team had been sent to Mumbai to conduct further investigations.