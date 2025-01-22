Menu Explore
Balakrishna-starrer Daaku Maharaaj to release in Hindi; co-star Pragya Jaiswal ‘beyond elated’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 22, 2025 08:06 PM IST

Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli, also stars Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath, and Urvashi Rautela. It was released in Telugu on January 12.

After releasing in Telugu for Sankranthi on January 12, Bobby Kolli’s Balakrishna-starrer Daaku Maharaaj will be released in Hindi on January 24. The film, which also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Bobby Deol, and Urvashi Rautela, collected 81.3 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk, and 113.50 crore worldwide. (Also Read: Daaku Maharaaj worldwide box office report: Balakrishna gets his highest opening)

Daaku Maharaaj stars Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath and Urvashi Rautela.
Daaku Maharaaj stars Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath and Urvashi Rautela.

Pragya Jaiswal on Daaku Maharaaj’s Hindi release

Speaking about the Hindi-dubbed release of Daaku Maharaaj, Pragya says, “I am beyond elated for the release of Daaku Maharaaj in its Hindi dubbed version. The film has received a lovely outpour of love from the audiences in the south, and I cannot wait for the Hindi audiences to witness this spectacle on January 24! See you at the big screens!” In the film, Pragya plays Kaveri.

She was most recently seen in the Hindi film Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu. Daaku Maharaaj is her second film with Balakrishna after the 2021 hit Akhanda. She will work with him again in Akhanda 2, the sequel Boyapati Srinu is helming.

About Daaku Maharaaj

When it was released, Daaku Maharaaj beat competition from Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's Game Changer, and Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary's Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The film will be released in Hindi two weeks after its Telugu release.

Urvashi recently spoke about the film’s success to Lehren TV and called Game Changer a ‘disaster’. She said, “But I think ki agar Kiara Advani ki Game Changer disaster hui hai and meri Daaku Maharaaj blockbuster hit hogayi hai, then it's not my mistake. I feel, 'Kyun yeh tweets wagera horahi hai' (if Kiara Advani's Game Changer is a disaster and my Daaku Maharaaj is a blockbuster hit, then it's not my mistake. I feel, 'Why these tweets are happening'.”

